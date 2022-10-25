Read full article on original website
When will Black Adam be on streaming? Estimated HBO Max release date
Here's when to expect Black Adam on HBO Max
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Polygon
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
Digital Trends
Best horror movies on HBO Max
While there’s never a better time to watch all our favorite horror films than October, HBO Max’s prolific lineup of genre titles is worth sinking your teeth into all year round. And like any streamer, the door is always rotating, with new titles landing on the platform from month to month while others leave.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
thedigitalfix.com
The Conjuring 4 moving ahead with returning writer
Everyone’s favourite horror movie series, The Conjuring, is getting its next instalment with The Conjuring 4. The new horror thriller movie has officially found its writer, who is returning to the series after working on previous entries. The Conjuring movies are renowned for their blend of jump scares and...
‘Halloween Ends’ Director Explains Why Film Didn’t Focus On Laurie Strode & Michael Myers
The final film of the David Gordon Green Halloween reboot trilogy has fans of the franchise divided and the director of the slasher is explaining the creative decisions he made for Halloween Ends. Some of the criticism that the horror flick received was that Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, respectively, were not featured in what is supposed to be their final showdown after 44 years. “We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a...
'Avatar' director James Cameron slams DC Comics and Marvel Studios
Director James Cameron was critical of the DC Comics and Marvel Studios enterprises in a new interview with "The New York Times," where he subtly criticized their character development.
Men's Health
Barbarian Is Streaming Just in Time for Halloween
Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) Barbarian - Official Trailer (20th Century Studios) 2022 has been a great year for horror movies. For more nostalgic fans, we had a solid new entry to the Scream franchise, the end to the latest Halloween trilogy (and the last movies of the franchise to star Jamie Lee Curtis). Horror fans looking for impressive new films had Ti West's new X trilogy (including Pearl and a yet unreleased third movie), the sleeper hit Smile, and many, many others. There's a great mix of horror subgenres too. This year had slashers, curses, body horror (David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future), cannibals (Fresh) and serial killers.
Everything we know about Avatar 2: release date, plot, cast and more
This December, we’ll be returning to Pandora after more than a decade of waiting. Here’s everything we know about Avatar 2, from the plot to its cast and crew.
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
dexerto.com
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities ‘Pickman’s Model’ review: Crispin Glover paints Ben Barnes into a monstrous corner
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities travels back in time for ‘Pickman’s Model,’ adapting a classic H.P. Lovecraft short story into a chilling tale about art destroying the artist. H.P. Lovecraft’s ‘Pickman’s Model’ was first published in Weird Tales in 1927, while it was previously adapted...
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Director David Gordon Green Defends Decision to Not Focus on Laurie and Michael
Divisive is perhaps the best word to describe David Gordon Green's capper to his Halloween reboot trilogy Halloween Ends. The highly anticipated film hasn't hit home with fans nearly as well as the film that kicked off this reinvigorated take on the classic slasher franchise, landing with an underwhelming 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. Largely, the backlash to the film came with the direction Green took the story, taking the spotlight off of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and instead focusing on newcomer Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), a young man wrongfully accused of murdering the boy he was babysitting who strikes up a relationship with Lauries granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak)
Collider
'Green Lantern' Series to be Redeveloped Around John Stewart at HBO Max as Showrunner Departs
The last few months have been wild for Warner Bros. as the company has seen major shake-ups and changes that include the removal of over 30 animated titles as they make their way to merge of HBO Max and Discovery+, merging Cartoon Network and Warner Animation into a single studio, numerous release date changes for projects in the DCEU, and the recent announcement that James Gunn and Peter Safran will serve as co-CEO of DC Studios. The latest change is for the long in development Green Lantern series, as it has been revealed in a new report that the series is set to be redeveloped as a major part of the show's staff steps away from the project.
How to Watch All of the ‘Conjuring’ Movies in Order
Boo! The Conjuring was a horror hit in 2013, giving moviegoers a master class in suspense and terror. Directed by popular horror movie filmmaker James Wan, the flick created a whole new universe of interconnected horror films, including the Annabelle movies (a spin-off series set in the same world). Despite...
Jamie Lee Curtis Gets Nostalgic With Rare Behind-The-Scenes ‘Halloween’ Photos
Halloween ends this October, but Jamie Lee Curtis is going back to the beginning. The original Halloween film premiered in 1978 and kicked off not only Curtis’s film career but a franchise that still receives attention to this date. Just about everyone knows the theme and the haunting face of Michael Myers’s mask, but Curtis recently shared some remarkable behind-the-scenes photos from the film that started it all.
