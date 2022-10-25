ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Much more rain needed to break the drought in Green Country

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rAYRQ_0imVEoR800

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa area picked up just under 1.5 inches of rainfall to start off the week. While this was one of the lighter amounts in Green Country, it was the heaviest rainfall Tulsa has seen in months. Overall, has received about 28 inches of rainfall since Jan. 1, 2022. This is a rainfall deficit of nearly 7 inches for the year.

It’s clear to see we have both a deficit and our overall drought still with us in spite of the soaking rainfall.

One measure of the dry spell is the Keetch-Byram Dought Index. This is related to both wildfire risk and soil moisture in relation to the drought. Even in areas with the heaviest rain recently are still halfway up the Index’s Scale. The greatest need for rainfall is for parts of Osage County based on this index.

So how much more rain is needed to fully remove the drought?

According to the Palmer-Drought Severity Index, Green Country needs another 7″ to 12″ of rainfall accounting for our most recent soaking. That also would need to happen between now and the end of November. That means, we would need to see nearly 3 times the average amount of rain for this drought to break by then. Otherwise, the amount of precipitation needed will be higher over a longer length of time.

As we head into the colder months, we also tend to receive less moisture overall because colder air cannot hold as much water. At the same time, the ground doesn’t lose as much moisture to evaporation with a lower sun angle and cooler readings.

The good news, in the short-term, is that the risk for wildfires is lower. Our vegetation is wetter and soil moisture is higher which will help to curb that threat which is why several counties in Green Country have removed the Burn Ban, including Tulsa County. With more rain on the way, it appears we’re headed in the right direction.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Rain with the threat of severe storms return Thursday

Rain chances with a threat of severe storms return Thursday night to Oklahoma. A marginal severe weather risk was issued for southwestern Oklahoma. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says those storms could produce 1-inch hail and 60 mph winds. Isolated showers also are expected to move through the state Thursday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

How much rain fell during the recent storms in Oklahoma?

Oklahomans saw a steady amount of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved through the state. The Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation shows that some areas received as much as 4 inches of rain, while the Oklahoma City metro saw around 2 inches. Below is a range of rainfall totals for various regions in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Coffeyville Fire battle weekend blazes fueled by winds

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Fire Dept release details regarding two structure fires this past weekend that were fueled in part by the high winds. “7th & Pine and Penn St. Both fires were large in scale and suffered significant damage due primarily to the extreme high winds.” — CFD No residents or firefighters were injured. These units served as mutual...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Rain continues after severe storms move through central Oklahoma

Severe storms moved through central Oklahoma on Monday, bringing heavy rain and some severe thunderstorm warnings. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane and the First Alert Weather Team have been tracking the storms. Open the video player above for the latest from meteorologist Jonathan Conder. Below is a running blog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Thousands Of Oklahomans Without Power As Strong Winds Sweep Across Parts Of The State

Thousands of Oklahomans are waking up without power on Tuesday morning as strong winds and some storms sweep across parts of the state. Currently, around 1,406 OG&E customers are without power around the state. According to the PSO Outage map, nearly 1,646 customers are facing outages. Oklahoma's Electric Cooperatives are reporting that around 3,278 customers are without power.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Flood Advisory In Effect For Several Oklahoma Counties

The National weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Latimer, Muskogee and Sequoyah counties until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville

Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Crash has road shut down in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders are at the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
KTUL

Burn Bans lifted in several counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

La Nina likely means a drier winter for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released their Winter 2022-2023 outlook late last week. Based on the trends that they have seen, they will predict that La Nina will return for the third winter in a row. La Nina and El Nino, make up ENSO, or El Nino Southern Oscillation. This pertains to the sea surface temperatures of the Eastern Equitorial Pacific. In a La Nina pattern like we have again, the colder water from deep below is able to rise to the surface, in a process called upwelling.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Meet Sprite, an adopted cat on the hunt at Tulsa mulch site

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has a new employee. Sprite was adopted from Tulsa Animal Welfare to help manage the mice infestation at the city’s mulch site. Mice have been eating through the wiring of their heavy equipment, creating hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. In fact, city officials believe that mice was responsible for a fire that destroyed a piece of equipment.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Some Counties Lift Burn Bans After Heavy Rains

Several counties are reconsidering their burn bans after storms and heavy rain hit the state Monday. County leaders are pretty optimistic about the rain, but some said they’ll need several more days of it before they can lift the ban. Others said the bans can expire for now. Rogers...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
abandonedway.com

Abandoned I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Oklahoma

I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike is an abandoned toll road in the northeast portion of the U.S. state of Oklahoma. The Will Rogers Turnpike opened to traffic on June 28, 1957. It was designated as I-44 in 1958. It is named for Will Rogers “Oklahoma’s Favorite Son”. The 1.5 mile / 2.4 kilometer stretch was abandoned after I-44 was rerouted further east to meet up with the new Creek Turnpike back in 2002.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
78K+
Followers
140K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy