beckersdental.com
6 new dental company VPs to know
Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
beckersdental.com
CEO of DNTL Bar on ‘explosive’ technical growth in the dental industry
Roshan Parikh, DDS, is president and CEO of New York City-based DNTL Bar, former head of dentistry for Walmart, founder of consulting firm DSO Strategy and co-founder of Great Lakes Dental Partners. Dr. Parikh will serve on the panel "Dental Technology: What is Game-Changing vs. All Hype" at Becker’s Future...
beckersdental.com
4 recent tech moves in dental
Here are four dentistry tech updates Becker's has reported on since Oct. 12:. 1. Dental robotics company Neocis secured $40 million in funding. 2. Sonendo released the next generation of its GentleWave system designed to treat tooth decay. 3. Cyberdontics, a dental robotics company, raised $15 million for the development...
beckersdental.com
Dental school graduates up 30% in last 10 years
The number of dental school graduates has increased by 30.5 percent since 2011, according to data from the American Dental Association. The ADA maintains data on dental school education, including enrollment, diversity and tuition. The number of dental school graduates from 2011 to 2021:. 2011: 5,106. 2012: 5,267. 2013: 5,390.
beckersdental.com
6 moves from Heartland Dental in 10 months
Here are six moves from Heartland Dental that Becker's has reported on since Jan. 5. Heartland Dental supports more than 1,600 offices across 38 states, according to its website. 1. Heartland Dental introduced its new brand campaign, Doctor Difference, celebrating its culture and business model. 2. Heartland Dental provided support...
beckersdental.com
$425M in 4 years: How Overjet strengthened its standing in 2022
Dental artificial intelligence company Overjet is the only dental company named on Forbes' "AI 50 2022" list, and it has made waves in the dental industry by partnering with a variety of DSOs and payers. Beth Gaddis, content marketing manager at Overjet, connected with Becker's on Oct. 26 to answer:...
beckersdental.com
‘Manage people and measure numbers,’ not the opposite: Cornerstone Dental Specialties COO discusses focusing on staff
Thomas von Sydow is the COO of Cornerstone Dental Specialties in Irvine, Calif. Mr. von Sydow will serve on the panel "The Best Ideas to Expand Dental Practices and Add Income" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
beckersdental.com
Former Humana exec joins dental startup's board of directors
Tend, a tech-focused dental company, recently added William Shrank, MD, as a member of its board of directors. Dr. Shrank is a strategic advisor and previously worked as the chief medical and corporate affairs officer of Humana. He joins Tend as its first independent director, the company said in a news release shared with Becker's.
beckersdental.com
A year of milestones for Pacific Dental Services
Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services has accomplished several deeds so far in 2022. In March, Pacific Dental Services reached more than 3 million same-day dental restorations at its partner practices. In August, Pacific Dental Services became the first DSO to integrate dental and medical data with Epic's electronic health record...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EP. 105 Needed: More innovation, more disruption….with evidence please….
EP. 105 Needed: More innovation, more disruption….with evidence please…. Laurie McGraw is speaking with Inspiring Woman Kathy Ford, chief product and strategy officer at Project Ronin, a company founded in 2018 by Larry Ellison and Dr. David Agus with a moonshot objective to transform cancer care. It has been a “short thirty years” in healthcare and Kathy has been focused on launching healthcare solutions globally. She describes being raised by big companies – first falling into it, then falling in love with it, and today, being absolutely driven to have a large impact on the clinical outcomes in healthcare. While Kathy has spent her career bringing health tech solutions to market, she describes her work at Ronin as perhaps the most impactful. And this excites her.
beckersdental.com
More dentists concerned with staffing shortages than low patient demand
More dentists are concerned with staffing shortages at their practices than low patient demand, according to an October survey from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The organization surveyed about 1,167 dentists on which of the two issues they were more concerned with looking ahead into the next six months.
beckersdental.com
President of InterDent discusses transforming dentistry, improving health by creating ‘true interoperability’
Manu Chaudhry, DDS, is the president and dental director of Inglewood, Calif.-based InterDent Inc. Dr. Chaudhry will serve on the panel "What Patients Will Want From Dentists Next" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
ahajournals.org
Investigation on Gender Differences in Leadership of Stroke-Related Clinical Trials
Gender disparities among principal investigators of clinical trials (CT) can have implications regarding the areas of investigation, methods, conduct, trial enrollment, and interpretation of results. An estimation of the gender gap in the leadership of stroke-related CTs from North America has to date not been undertaken. METHODS:. We extracted information...
beckersdental.com
President of Evolve Dental Advisors on future changes to the dental industry
Heidi Arndt is the president of Evolve Dental Advisors in Austin, Texas. Ms. Arndt will serve on the panel "Where DSOs are Headed Next: Growth Strategies and More" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
wdfxfox34.com
3 Benefits of Outsourcing Your Medical Billing and Coding | EL Medical Billing Solutions
Originally Posted On: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiqDRT37HvQ. Your organization and its workforce are under a lot of pressure. Somewhere, at some time, your team may make a mistake when it comes to medical billing and coding. When this happens — everyone gets upset. To curb these instances, one the thing you may want...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
SEMPRE: The Future of Technology-Enabled Healthcare with Liam McMorrow, Senior Project Manager at Novo Nordisk
SEMPRE: The Future of Technology-Enabled Healthcare with Liam McMorrow, Senior Project Manager at Novo Nordisk. There’s a bright future for diabetes technologies, and it’s getting closer!. In this episode, Liam McMorrow, Senior Project Manager at Novo Nordisk, talks about introducing and scaling innovations in healthcare, especially those that...
beckersdental.com
Sunset Oral Maxillofacial Surgery director of operations talks the expansion of DSOs and dentistry’s role in healthcare
Jason Faler is director of operations at Sunset Oral Maxillofacial Surgery in Portland. Mr. Faler will serve on the panel "DSOs, Private Equity and More: How Consolidation is Changing Dentistry" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
CD: Overseeing Technology and Healthcare from a Leadership Position with Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group
CD: Overseeing Technology and Healthcare from a Leadership Position with Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. In this episode of Memora Health Care Delivery Podcast, we welcome Dr. Jake Lancaster, CMIO and CMO for the Baptist Medical Group. Chief Medical Information Officers are relatively new in healthcare and they’ve evolved from being in charge of the transition to EHRs to having more administrative duties. Dr. Lancaster explains what he does as a CMIO, the new healthcare technologies that seem exciting to him, and how CMIOs help prioritize them as they come in terms of return on investment clinically and financially. He speaks of dealing with physicians’ burnout and how, as a CMIO, it’s also important for him to focus on the technologies that relieve administrative burdens from physicians and allow them to treat patients better.
beckersdental.com
Dr. Benson & Associates dental director considering robotic implants, 3D scanning for growth and investments
Dan Benson, DDS, is the dental director at Dr. Benson & Associates in Wyandotte, Mich. Dr. Beson will serve on the panel "Dental Technology: What is Game-Changing vs. All Hype" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
physiciansweekly.com
Effect of Telehealth on Primary Care Physician Panel Sizes
Most studies examining the benefits of telehealth over traditional office visits have focused on its expansion, its effect on access, and the satisfaction of both doctors and patients. However, the potential for telemedicine to greatly boost physician capacity by cutting down on nonvalue-adding activities and patient no-shows is an issue that has not received enough attention. In this study, researchers delved into this topic. They estimated visit durations and no-show rates for tele-visits using data from the electronic health records of 2 healthcare systems and information acquired from focus groups with family medicine physicians. This simulation model uses these to explore the feasibility of replacing in-person consultations with telehealth services to expand patient panels without compromising accessibility. They discovered that tele-visits cut down on doctors’ time on administrative tasks and patient no-shows. Assuming a modest reduction in visit durations and no-shows, the use of tele-visits may translate into more than a 10% increase in patient panel sizes at current tele-visit utilization levels and as much as a 30% increase if half of all visits could be effectively conducted virtually and resulted in a greater reduction in visit durations and no-shows. This study provides evidence that a key benefit of adopting telehealth for many regular interactions is a reduction in wasted physician time and a substantial increase in the number of patients that a primary care physician may care for without jeopardizing access to treatment.
