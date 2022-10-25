Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit working on software development kit
Telematics specialist Trackunit said it is working on the development of a Trackunit Software Development Kit to make it easy for OEMs, rental companies and contractors to adopt its telematics platform. David Swan, Senior Vice President of Products at Trackunit, speaking to International Rental News at Bauma, said he hoped...
AI Learning Turns Industrial Metaverses Into Digital Handymen
The digital twin of its 20,500 miles of tracks, signals and train stations German rail network Deutsche Bahn is building in an industrial metaverse uses a huge array of Internet-of-Things (IoT) sensors to let operators see what is happening in real time in a visually immersive virtual reality, so they can quickly fix problems that have dropped its on-time arrival record below 80%.
thefastmode.com
Edgecore Launches the TIP OpenWiFi Cloud Controller
Edgecore Networks announced the launch of its own TIP OpenWiFi cloud controller - Edgecore ecOpen Cloud Controller, which adopts the TIP CloudSDK architecture to manage all OpenWiFi 2.0 devices, enabling the integration of TIP OpenWiFi for MSPs/enterprises to achieve a cloud-to-end multi-vendor Wi-Fi network infrastructure. Edgecore ecOpen Cloud Controller not...
techunwrapped.com
W3volution is born, ambassador platform of Web 3.0 and the Blockchain ecosystem
With the purpose of bring Web 3.0 closer to society and industryis born the w3volution platform, a startup that makes a multi-format commitment developing three lines of activity: content creation, community and demand activation, and meetings and transformation consultancy. Its activity will include training reports, workshops, events and conferences, among other actions.
bitcoinist.com
Google Unveils New Blockchain Node Engine
Google is rolling out a new blockchain node engine for web3 devs this week, according to a press release on Thursday. This latest initiative from the powerhouse tech firm reflects a continued investment into web3 infrastructure, and looks to be another stepping-stone ‘win’ for the company in building goodwill with web3 developers.
techunwrapped.com
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes
When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
aiexpress.io
Google Cloud improves security, adds CNAPP integration with Lacework
Securing the cloud isn’t straightforward. Enterprises working in hybrid and multicloud environments have so many disparate methods and apps working without delay that it may be tough to make sure there aren’t any vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of. Not to mention detecting energetic exploitation of those entry factors.
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
techunwrapped.com
Aticco Lab organizes its competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress
In the month of November, Aticco Lab organizes its pitch competition at the Smart City Expo World Congress. The event brings together the leaders of the most innovative companies, governments and organizations to move cities towards a better future. This year’s edition will be held from 1November 5 to 17 in Barcelona and will be broadcast live online.
emsnow.com
Key 5G Trends to Watch Out for From 2023 Onwards
Where does 5G stand three years after its first commercialization in 2019? Let’s start with the frequency band. The sub-6 GHz (3.5 – 7 GHz) and millimeter wave (mmWave, >24 GHz) bands are the two new bands among the spectrum covered in 5G. Despite the hype surrounding mmWave, according to IDTechEx’s “5G Market 2023-2033: Technology, Trends, Forecasts, Players” report, 53% of 5G commercial/pre-commercial services are actually based on sub-6 GHz, with mmWave accounting only for less than 10% of the market. The sub-6 GHz band is a popular choice because it finds a balance between providing excellent data throughput and being reasonably priced. mmWave, on the other hand, would be too expensive to implement on a broad scale due to the nature of short signal transmission and non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) issues (more base stations are required!).
techunwrapped.com
Samsung deploys its practical “Maintenance Mode”
HThere are simple solutions that, once present, become essential, and in this case Samsung seems to have established a chair with this novelty. So much so that, and I think I speak for all users of smartphones from other brands, here we have an example that should be taken into account and applied by the rest of the manufacturers, since I am sure that the vast majority of users (if not the all of them, actually) would like to have something like that.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
IoT Technology in the Business World: Top Trends
Today it is quite difficult to imagine our life without technology solutions. Technologies are all around us, facilitating and streamlining multiple processes in our private and business life. Many industries have been greatly changed under the influence of new tech developments and software products which helped to bring the level of provided services and the quality of offerings to a completely new level. And if we need to name one of the key technologies that have the greatest impact on the business world, it will be definitely the Internet of Things.
thefastmode.com
Red Hat Launches its Workstation-as-a-Service Offering on AWS
Red Hat announced the general availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Workstations on AWS, a cloud-based, virtual workstation built on the hardened innovation foundation of Red Hat Enterprise Linux. Accessible via an Amazon-provided NICE DCV client or standard web browsers, the service delivers a high-end Red Hat Enterprise Linux...
techunwrapped.com
If you use Chrome you may have problems browsing very soon
Google removes support for Chrome in Windows 7 and 8.1. Specifically, Google has announced that it is removing support for versions of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. Although 8.1 has never had a large market share, Windows 7 has been a very popular version and is still present on many devices. As of February 2023, those who have these versions of the Microsoft system may have problems using Google Chrome.
cxmtoday.com
Only 24% Manage All Their Campaign Data In A Central Repository
Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, released its Q3 2022 Customer Engagement Report (CER) highlighting priority areas for CX, data, and technology leaders. The report explores what’s behind the ongoing disconnect between the high marks brands give to the quality of the customer experiences they create...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tech Dirt
Daily Deal: The 2022 CompTIA & AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle
Whether you’re just starting out your IT journey or wanting to boost your IT skills, this 2022 CompTIA and AWS Practice Exam E-Book Bundle, full of practice exam questions and theory, is just the right package for you! With 14 eBooks from ExamsDigest, it will give you a walkthrough of the basics to advanced aspects of networking, hardware, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The included eBooks are assured to be up-to-date to catch up with the current exam objectives of CompTIA, AWS, Cisco, Microsoft, and Google. It’s on sale for $20.
techunwrapped.com
This is the type of VPN you should use; knows the 3 reasons to do it
Using a VPN is something very interesting in certain circumstances. It improves privacy and security when using public Wi-Fi networks, bypasses geo-blocking, and also helps hide your real IP address. There are many options available, but not all of them work the same. In this article we are going to talk about the decentralized VPNs. We will explain why they are useful and give three reasons to use them.
elearningindustry.com
Migrating Monolithic Learning Management System To Microservice Architecture
I am working in the learning technology industry as a principal architect on a monolithic architecture, or an old-school enterprise application. I was given the task of adding new features to an existing application, bringing it up to date with cutting-edge technologies and converting it into a SaaS model providing full-text search using elastic search, recommendation engine, and many other features. As a result, there has been a change in the way that educational content is designed, developed, and delivered to learners.
marketplace.org
China and the US vie for quantum computing supremacy
About an hour north of Manhattan, at IBM’s headquarters for research, an employee walks up to a glass door, bends down, and stares into a camera lens to open it with his eyeball. We enter a black room with a glass cube the size of a jeep. “This is...
Comments / 0