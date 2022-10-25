ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Hearthside Pet Cemetery now up for sale

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IB8bY_0imVChBd00

After complaints earlier this year, a local pet cemetery is now for sale.

The community is committed to maintaining the cemetery, and several have expressed interest in purchasing the property. Hearthside Rest Pet Cemetery in McKean Township is now for sale.

Several months ago, tall grass covered the pets’ grave markers. Numerous former pet owners spoke out over the condition of the cemetery.

One visitor said she was glad she and others voiced their concerns.

Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park

“It created a conversation, and I think maybe that started something, so I am happy. You know, if he didn’t want the responsibility, which it is a big responsibility, I understand that. I’m glad he decided to put it up for sale,” said Aimee Neubauer, pet owner.

Neubauer said a group of volunteers came together to pull weeds and cut grass for several hours, and she’s hopeful about the new owner.

“It was just kinda overwhelming, but people really care. They have pets here…and this is kinda like our own little treasure here for our pets and I’d hate for something to happen to it, so hopefully, it turns around,” Neubauer added.

The realtors we spoke with said the property can only sell as a pet cemetery, as it is a special place for the hundreds of residents who visit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Harborcreek Youth Services cuts ribbon on newest building

A celebration marked the completion of a project designed to help kids who need behavioral health care. Harborcreek Youth Services held a ribbon cutting at its newest building called The Hudson House. The project was done to fill a huge gap in the number of available beds for kids needing care. The facility is named […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Volunteers, donations make Edinboro Food Pantry

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The mission is to feed people. It’s a simple mission. Even when a reporter from JET 24/FOX 66 is there, they hand him a bowl of hearty stew with mashed potatoes, a dinner roll, and dessert. The hallways are lined with doors, and in each room are boxes of nonperishable food. Outside along […]
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Artwork at Downtown Erie Restaurant Destroyed in Alleged Vandalism

A piece of glass artwork outside of Downtown Erie's Julius Restaurant was destroyed late Tuesday night, with the owner believing it was vandalism. Julio Reyes, the owner of the Julius restaurant, formerly known as the Maennerchore Club, says the art was created by his daughter, and was worth around $5,000.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo to get $3 million for new vet center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Zoo is set to receive a $3 million state grant for a new veterinary center. The new veterinary center will include upgrades for animal treatment, quarantine spaces, isolation areas, surgical rooms and imaging rooms. It also will include public viewing spaces. State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro celebrated the grant in an announcement on […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Construction Complete On Revamp Of Downtown Jamestown Park

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Construction to revamp a park in Downtown Jamestown is now complete. The Jamestown Renaissance Corporation announced the news on Thursday. At the corner of 3rd Street and Potters Alley, crews demolished the deck at Potters Terrace, also known as AIDS Memorial Park, due to structural issues with the ageing wood back in 2021.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Kids Prepare for Trick or Treating

All the goblins and ghouls will be out in full force Thursday night in Crawford County. Halloween may still be a few days away, but kids there are getting a head start on collecting that candy. Meadville, Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Lake, Linesville, West Mead, and more all start Trick or...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Haunted houses, Halloween events near you

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Halloween is less than a week away, and there is no shortage of events locally. Below is a list of haunted houses in the region, and Halloween-themed events for adults and the entire family. Haunted Houses: Eeriebyss Factory of Terror 1053 West 12th Street, Erie, PA 16501 Oct. 1 – Oct. 31 Ghost […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Millcreek Mall Officials Prepare for Busy Shopping Season

The Millcreek Mall is gearing up for its busiest time of year. Joe Bell, the Millcreek Mall Spokesperson explained, "Even with the pressures involved with inflation and how some consumers have had to be careful with their budgets, we are still seeing a lot of pent up demand who want to get out and want to shop in-person and do all those things that make the holidays special."
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Local trick-or-treating times, events

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The little ghosts and goblins can rejoice as Halloween nears. Here are the times of sanctioned trick-or-treating and other events around Erie. Erie, Millcreek, Harborcreek, Lawrence Park, Fairview, Girard, Edinboro and Waterford all will have traditional trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. In Meadville, trick-or-treating will be observed from […]
ERIE, PA
theramblernews.com

Investigating some Erie urban legends

To most people, Erie may seem like a regular old small town with its lake and local scenery. But to the naked eye, there are a few things that go bump in the night around the Erie area and things that haunt its citizens. There are three urban legends that I have looked into to find crucial evidence to support the paranormal activities that have been proven to be true and things that make you second guess what truly does bump in the night.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sneak Peek Inside EDDC Cashier's House and 5th and State Projects

Erie News Now got an update and a sneak peek inside the biggest current projects of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation. The next project to open will be a restaurant in the historic Cashier's House on State Street which briefly served as the EDDC headquarters. The original plan called for...
ERIE, PA
wrfalp.com

See-Zurh House to Have New Ownership

The See-Zurh House in Bemus Point will have new ownership. Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Project Manager Rosie Strandburg said Bruce Scroxton and Andrew Haney are purchasing the building from Thom Shagla. She said Scroxton has been interested in buying the business for about 30 years, “They’re looking to keep...
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Booker T. Washington Center hosts food drive for families in need

Hundreds of meals were given to Erie County families in need on Thursday. The Booker T. Washington Center on Holland Street hosted a food drive. With high prices at the grocery store, representatives from the center are organizing food drives to help local families. On Thursday, about 400 meals were distributed to those who signed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Icing on the Lake will close its doors on Dec. 31

A bakery in the West Erie Plaza is closing its doors, after serving the community for more than a dozen years. Icing on the Lake first opened its doors 12 years ago with a shop on West 12th Street. The bakery specializes in cupcakes, cookies and full-sized cakes. The owner said she made the decision […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Pineapple Eddie to move locations after nearly a decade on W. 10th St.

A well known westside restaurant will soon be moving to Walnut Street in Erie. After almost a decade at their West 10th Street location, the owners of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro have decided to move. The restaurant is moving from West 10th Street and Weschler Ave. into the former Pie in the Sky restaurant building […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie residents asking to use ARP funds to improve local skate park

Erie residents are asking for improvements to Columbus Park, asking specifically to expand the skate park. There was $5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars allocated to the City of Erie for much-needed improvements to public spaces. More than 2,000 city residents responded to the city’s parks and public spaces survey. Hundreds are asking […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Icing on the Lake Owner Discusses Decision to Close

A sweet, Erie staple for nearly twelve years will be closing its doors on December 30. Over the weekend, the owner of Icing on the Lake made the announcement on Facebook. Becky Lynch, the manager of Icing on the Lake said, "It will never be the same, so I'm really really sad. I think, I speak for a lot of us that we haven't had time to wrap our brains around the emotions of it."
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy