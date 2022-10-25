ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

New Times

PACs and attack ads target Bruce Gibson in supervisor race

The waning weeks of the 2nd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor race are getting nasty. Attack ads targeting incumbent candidate Bruce Gibson are flooding local mailboxes, social media feeds, and radio airwaves. And the most vicious of the ads are not funded by Gibson's Nov. 8 election opponent, Bruce...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member

Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
PISMO BEACH, CA
New Times

Agriculture remains opposed to new Paso Robles basin ordinance

Local agricultural groups continue to speak out against a new proposed county ordinance regulating water use from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, which will go before the SLO County Planning Commission on Oct. 28. The new ordinance, championed by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, would lift a basinwide...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mindbody is again laying off employees working in San Luis Obispo

Mindbody, one of the largest employers in San Luis Obispo, is again laying of county residents, according to an announcement the company made on Wednesday. In the announcement, Mindbody, a publicly traded company that sells software for managing health and wellness businesses, said that inflation and impacts from the pandemic led to the latest layoffs.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
PASO ROBLES, CA
nativenewsonline.net

Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs

To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark. The post Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US

Hayashi Wayland has served local businesses with accounting, tax, financial planning services for more than four decades. – This week, Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA) the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on Nov. 1, 2022, increasing CLA’s California team to more than 700 people. Hayashi Wayland has an office in Paso Robles at 939 Oak Street .
PASO ROBLES, CA

