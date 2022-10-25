Read full article on original website
Republican gubernatorial candidate holds campaign stop in Santa Maria
A Republican candidate for California Governor visited northern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday. State Senator Brian Dahle is on a campaign tour from Chico to San Diego.
New Times
PACs and attack ads target Bruce Gibson in supervisor race
PACs and attack ads target Bruce Gibson in supervisor race

The waning weeks of the 2nd District San Luis Obispo County supervisor race are getting nasty. Attack ads targeting incumbent candidate Bruce Gibson are flooding local mailboxes, social media feeds, and radio airwaves. And the most vicious of the ads are not funded by Gibson's Nov. 8 election opponent, Bruce...
New Times
Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member
Pismo Beach ratifies controversial permit tied to City Council member

Clarification: This story was changed to include Scott Newton's comments about his involvement with the Mittry Family Trust. For the second time this year, Pismo Beach City Councilmember Scott Newton is facing criticism from some of his constituents for "jumping ahead of the line" in his efforts to construct a single-family home on Naomi Avenue.
Friends mourn 93-year-old SLO County cyclist who died after fall: ‘He redefined aging for us’
“He loved his bike. He lived for it,” Glenn Vanderlinde’s eldest son said.
Letter: Editorial about supervisorial candidate is biased misinformation
Letter: Editorial about supervisorial candidate is biased misinformation

The Tribune's latest editorial over the San Luis Obispo County District 2 race reads like a Bruce Gibson campaign flyer and not like an unbiased examination of the candidates. I wholly disagree with the editorial team's conjectures. For full disclosure, I am a member of the Bruce Jones...
calcoastnews.com
Tribune’s bias undeniable in SLO County supervisor race
The Tribune’s latest editorial over the San Luis Obispo County District 2 race reads like a Bruce Gibson campaign flyer and not like an unbiased examination of the candidates. I wholly disagree with the editorial team’s conjectures. For full disclosure, I am a member of the Bruce Jones...
New Times
Agriculture remains opposed to new Paso Robles basin ordinance
Agriculture remains opposed to new Paso Robles basin ordinance

Local agricultural groups continue to speak out against a new proposed county ordinance regulating water use from the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin, which will go before the SLO County Planning Commission on Oct. 28. The new ordinance, championed by a majority of the Board of Supervisors, would lift a basinwide...
The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero ask community to test the internet
The survey and campaign allow the public to report their digital experiences and internet speeds wherever they connect.
calcoastnews.com
Mindbody is again laying off employees working in San Luis Obispo
Mindbody, one of the largest employers in San Luis Obispo, is again laying of county residents, according to an announcement the company made on Wednesday. In the announcement, Mindbody, a publicly traded company that sells software for managing health and wellness businesses, said that inflation and impacts from the pandemic led to the latest layoffs.
Five-story senior housing structure sprouts up quickly in Santa Maria
In just two weeks time, construction has accelerated on the Santa Maria Studios project, with a five-story structure now standing that will soon be home to low-income seniors,
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022
Red Light Roundup 10/17 – 10/23/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 17, 2022. 01:11— Kymberly...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?
How much did it cost to buy a home in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 16?

The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the past week to $428. That's $6 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $402. The most...
nativenewsonline.net
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs
Chumash Foundation Donates $60K to Schools with Technology Needs

To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development
Plans announced for massive new rental-only Santa Maria housing development

Plans were announced Thursday to build "Blosser Ranch," a massive new rental-only housing development, located along Blosser Road, in between Battles Road and Stowell Road, diagonally across the street from the southwest end of the Santa Maria Fairpark.
SLO County winery wins top award at international wine competition in Texas
The winery beat out a field of 373 other competitors to win Top All-Around Winery.
San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case
A San Luis Obispo man was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison in a rape case that happened just outside San Luis Obispo city limits. The post San Luis Obispo man sentenced to state prison in rape case appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria
Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US
Central Coast accountants join with 8th largest CPA firm in US

Hayashi Wayland has served local businesses with accounting, tax, financial planning services for more than four decades. – This week, Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA) the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that California-based Hayashi Wayland team members will join CLA on Nov. 1, 2022, increasing CLA's California team to more than 700 people. Hayashi Wayland has an office in Paso Robles at 939 Oak Street .
California economy and the Central Coast's economies hitting record highs
"Tourism in San Luis Obispo County is the second largest economic driver here its only second to agriculture," said Chuck Davison, President and CEO, Visit SLO CAL
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Atascadero: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Oct. 16
Atascadero: See how much real estate prices changed the week of Oct. 16

The median price per square foot for a home in Atascadero decreased in the past week to $418. That's $16 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Atascadero was $447. The most expensive community...
