To help bridge the gap for Santa Barbara County schools that are struggling to meet the classroom technology needs of their students,. The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, located in Santa Ynez, Cailf., has donated over $60,000 to five area schools that applied for grants through its Technology in Schools Program for the 2022-23 school year.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO