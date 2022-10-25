ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
The List

Leslie Jordan Once Gave Meghan Markle And Prince Harry An Important Message

As celebrities reacted to the death of Leslie Jordan, Queen Dolly naturally said it best. Dolly Parton penned an emotional message about Jordan, giving the beloved actor one of the best tributes out of anybody. The country icon took to Instagram to share her grief about Jordan, posting a poignant and powerful message. "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him," she began.
KTVB

Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed

Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
netflixjunkie.com

“No one really cares about their titles” – Royal Expert Weighs In on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Popularity Post Exit from the Royal Family

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gave up their royal duties towards their UK sovereigns, the couple has become the talk of the town. While many came out in support of the Duchess, a vast majority went rather against the 41-year-old. Given the never-ending controversies of Markle from the Queen’s ruling days, there has been huge speculation about whether the two would continue with their royal titles or not. But do you think this is really going to make a difference?
netflixjunkie.com

“The royal family is hiding behind sofas” – Royal Commentator Reveals the Situation in the House of Windsor Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries

In her first interview post Queen Elizabeth II’s demise, Meghan Markle confirmed the release of docuseries on Netflix. Over the past month, there was a lot of anticipation about whether Harry and Meghan will go ahead with the Netflix project following the appointment of King Charles III as the new monarch.

