Austin Butler Says THIS Elvis Presley Song Damaged His Voice

Austin Butler has been earning recognition for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the "Elvis" movie. Baz Luhrmann formally offered the musical drama film, "Elvis," featuring the former Disney Channel and Nickelodeon star. Aside from his near-perfect visuals to bring back Presley through the film, Butler also received praise for singing the King of Rock and Roll's songs in the movie.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Willie Spence Cause of Death: How Did the 'American Idol' Star Die?

The American Idol family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Willie Spence, who was the powerhouse runner-up of Season 19, died Tuesday at 23. While an exact cause of death has not been announced, fellow American Idol alum Katharine McPhee shared on social media that the singer "passed away in a car accident," a detail that was confirmed by local news outlet Douglas Now.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Miranda Lambert Drops New ‘Actin’ Up’-Inspired Perfume

Miranda Lambert is undoubtedly one of the current queens of country music, and she also runs a few successful clothing and accessory businesses — one of which being Idyllwind, a lifestyle brand "for badass women." The brand features many different clothing items and boots, and Lambert recently added a brand new fragrance, Velvet Rodeo Eau de Parfum, to the collection.
