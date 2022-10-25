Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose police seek driver in hit-and-run collision that injured toddler, grandmother
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are seeking help identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in a Monday evening hit-and-run crash that injured a grandmother and a toddler.According to authorities, at around 5:40 p.m. early Monday evening, an older adult female pedestrian pushing a stroller containing a three-year-old toddler boy were crossing Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling westbound on Sierra Road struck the woman. The impact caused the woman to fall and tipped the stroller over, police said. The toddler's head struck the pavement, causing a contusion on his forehead. The vehicle sped off without stopping to help either victim.Police told CBS SF that the adult victim initially refused medical aid, but has since ended up in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police said the vehicle was a newer dark gray four-door hatchback similar in style to a 2012 Mazda 3 hatchback. Authorities released images of the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance video.San Jose police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect and suspect vehicle.
NBC Bay Area
Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes 2 Pedestrians in San Jose Crosswalk
Two pedestrians, a 68-year-old grandmother and 3-year-old grandchild, were struck by a hit-and-run driver in San Jose Tuesday evening, according to police. The collision happened at about 5:40 p.m. in the area of Sierra Road and Mauna Kea Lane, police said. Police said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and initially...
Stabbing turned homicide being investigated by San Jose PD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police officers are investigating a stabbing incident that’s been classified as a homicide, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Media Relations. Units were dispatched to the 900 block of Daffodil Way on Wednesday night at approximately 7 p.m. At the scene, officers found an adult female […]
NBC Bay Area
Woman Dies in Stabbing at West San Jose Home
A woman died Wednesday evening in a stabbing at a home in West San Jose, and officers arrested a man at the scene, according to police. At about 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Daffodil Way in San Jose on reports of a stabbing, police said. They found a woman suffering from a stab wound. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died at the scene, police said Thursday.
L.A. Weekly
Man Dies in Bicycle Collision on Senter Road [San Jose, CA]
Cyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Hit-and-Run Crash on Story Road. Police responded to the scene around 12:50 a.m., near Story Road on October 9th near Happy Hollow Park and Zoo. Investigators say the driver of a passing vehicle struck the cyclist and immediately fled the scene. Shortly after, the victim...
pajaronian.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1
APTOS—A man was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said the victim was wandering around the southbound lanes on foot around 6:20am when he was struck by a Honda CRV driven by a woman south of Freedom Boulevard.
Update: San Jose woman succumbs to injury suffered in Wednesday night stabbing
SAN JOSE – A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a West San Jose Wednesday evening stabbing has succumbed to her injuries.The stabbing was reported about 6:05 p.m. in the 900 block of Daffodil Way in the Blackford neighborhood of West San Jose, police said in a post on Twitter.The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, hours later she succumbed to her injuries. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive. No arrest has been made.The woman is the city's 30th homicide in 2022.
sftimes.com
Girl hit by 5 vehicles in I-680 fatal crash
A 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash on October 3 after she was struck by five vehicles. The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash. The incident happened on I-680 southbound south of Jackson Avenue before 12:37 a.m. According to CHP, the girl ran in front of a GMC Canyon and was fatally hit.
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police say speeding driver took drugs before killing pedestrian
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said a driver accused of killing a woman and injuring another on Monday had taken prescription drugs and cannabis and was speeding. Robert Green, 47, of Hayward allegedly struck the two senior women as they were walking in a crosswalk in the Sunset District. One of them died, and the other is in the hospital, police said.
Hit-and-run driver strikes 6-year-old crossing the street in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) -- A six-year-old was hospitalized with major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run-driver in Castro Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.The incident happened around 5:30 p.m., near a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant on Nunes and Castro Valley Boulevard.The driver of a white SUV hit the chld outside of the crosswalk and sped away. A nearby parent came to the child's aid and both were transported to a local hospital, according to Castro Valley CHP.There is an active search underway for the hit-and-run suspect. Meantime, authorities said the child is in stable condition.Police were asking anyone with information to call Castro Valley CHP at (510) 581-9028.
NBC Bay Area
Man Identified After Antioch Mayor Punched While Leaving Event: Source
A man who allegedly punched Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe while leaving an event Tuesday has been identified. A source close to the case told NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo Wednesday night that Thomas McNell is the man who allegedly assaulted Thorpe. McNell signed an original petition to recall Thorpe and...
CHP seeks public’s help on Oct. 3 fatal collision on I-680
SAN JOSE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound Highway 680 just south of the Jackson Street […]
Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
Video: Suspects arrested in brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- An adult suspect and three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the brazen armed robbery of Peter's Bakery in San Jose last August that was recorded by a surveillance camera.San Jose police said 21-year-old Sacramento resident Sterling Smith, already on parole, was arrested Tuesday in his hometown. All three juveniles -- ranging in age from 14 to 17 -- were taken into custody the same day at residences in San José. A fifth suspect -- 19-year-old Brayan Perez Macias of San Jose -- remains at large and investigators were asking the public's help in locating...
eastcountytoday.net
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Salinas police: Off-duty officer cleaning gun mistakenly shoots self, kills bystander
SALINAS, Calif. - An off-duty officer accidentally shot through his own hand and then hit and killed a 20-year-old man last week, according to the Salinas Police Department. Santa Cruz officer Francisco Villicana was cleaning his personal gun Friday around 5:45 p.m. near the 1500 block of Antelope Drive when he mistakenly fired the single round that killed Luis Alfredo Ferro-Sanchez, police said.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Friday night. The accident occurred in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue. The driver of the vehicle hit one pedestrian and fled the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police said driver in fatal accident was going 60 mph in 25 mph zone
Police said the driver accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring another was speeding. Officers said 47-year-old Robert Green of Hayward took prescription drugs and cannabis before getting behind the wheel. He will appear in court Thursday.
SFist
19-Year-Old Woman Shot and Critically Injured In Bernal Heights
A shooting occurred just before midnight on Tuesday about a block away from the Bernal Heights Safeway. The shooting happened at 11:56 p.m. on the typically very quiet 100 block of Coleridge Street, which is a block off Mission Street, near the Safeway store in La Lengua/Bernal Heights. As KPIX...
