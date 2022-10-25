SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are seeking help identifying a suspect vehicle that was involved in a Monday evening hit-and-run crash that injured a grandmother and a toddler.According to authorities, at around 5:40 p.m. early Monday evening, an older adult female pedestrian pushing a stroller containing a three-year-old toddler boy were crossing Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle traveling westbound on Sierra Road struck the woman. The impact caused the woman to fall and tipped the stroller over, police said. The toddler's head struck the pavement, causing a contusion on his forehead. The vehicle sped off without stopping to help either victim.Police told CBS SF that the adult victim initially refused medical aid, but has since ended up in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police said the vehicle was a newer dark gray four-door hatchback similar in style to a 2012 Mazda 3 hatchback. Authorities released images of the vehicle taken from nearby surveillance video.San Jose police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect and suspect vehicle.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO