RCPD Report: 10/27/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 2100 block of Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan on October 26, 2022, around 1:00 p.m. A 16-year-old male was listed as the victim when it was reported a 15-year-old male hit him, causing a cut to his lip.
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
Free expungement clinic planned for Riley County residents needing a clean slate
Riley County residents looking to clean up their criminal record are invited to a free expungement clinic at the Manhattan Public Library Friday. Attorneys will be on hand to help individuals review if they have any convictions that can be expunged. Deputy Riley County Counselor Craig Cox says there will be a prosecutor available from the County Attorney’s office as well as a judge.
Man dies after being pinned by semi truck
A man was killed Wednesday morning in an accident in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 71-year-old Major Willie Washington, of Kansas City, Missouri was outside of his semi truck around 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of US 77 in Junction City. As he attempted to reenter the...
Gas leak forces brief evacuation in Junction City
A gas leak forced several residents in Junction City to leave their homes Wednesday afternoon. A 4-inch natural gas line main was broken at around 3:30 p.m. near 16th and Madison. Crews from Junction City Police, Fire and Public Works, along with Kansas Gas Service, evacuated residents living in a one block radius of the line break while repairs were made.
Semiconductor manufacturer announces $4 million investment in Manhattan area
A Manhattan manufacturer has announced a $4 million investment as it looks to expand its operation in the area. Radiation Detection Technologies (RDT) plans to create 30 new jobs over the next five years and will spend $4 million to construct a new facility and purchase new semiconductor processing equipment.
USD 383 drive-the-bus event well attended, and they’re planning more
The weather Saturday was perfect for learning a new skill, and USD 383 set up a closed course to allow the public to try driving a school bus. The event served as a way to draw in more potential drivers as the district tries to overcome workforce shortages. There was a variety of vehicles available to test out. More than 15 citizens tried out driving a bus, including Manhattan/Ogden Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade. He drove a big bus.
Kansas Honor Flight returns to packed house at Wamego High School
Wamego High School was full of excitement late Thursday evening. The community packed the gymnasium awaiting the return of 25 veterans and their student guardians after a whirlwind tour of the nation’s capital. At 9 p.m. flashing lights of police vehicles approached the high school, followed by a line of Veteran Bikers, and finally the tour bus of honorees. Wamego High School Senior Keauna Meyer escorted an Army Veteran.
K-State to honor Wefald with renaming of Butterfly Lane
Kansas State University will recognize the late Jon Wefald Friday with a renaming and dedication ceremony on campus, part of Homecoming festivities this week. The university plans to rename Butterfly Lane to Wefald’s Butterfly Lane. The long-time former president, who served at K-State from 1986 to 2009, named the street “Butterfly Lane” during his administration due to thousands of monarch butterflies that land in the landscaping outside the President’s Residence during their fall migration to Mexico.
In Focus 10/26/22: USD 378, USD 384, USD 475, K-State Economics Club
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus USD 378 Riley County Superintendent Cliff Williams and USD 384 Blue Valley Superintendent John Cox provided their monthly update on school happenings. USD 475 Geary County Superintendent Dr. Reginald Eggleston visited about an ongoing proposal for a new early childhood development center in...
K-State names Johnson inaugural VP for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging
Kansas State University has named its inaugural vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Rana Johnson will assume that role Dec. 1, coming to Manhattan from Indiana State University, where she serves as associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives. Her resume includes similar roles at Unity College in Maine as well as leadership roles with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Martinez Named Finalist for Prestigious Campbell Trophy
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez picked up one of the most prestigious honors in major college football on Wednesday as he was selected as a member of the 2022 National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar-Athlete Class and is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
