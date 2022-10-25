The weather Saturday was perfect for learning a new skill, and USD 383 set up a closed course to allow the public to try driving a school bus. The event served as a way to draw in more potential drivers as the district tries to overcome workforce shortages. There was a variety of vehicles available to test out. More than 15 citizens tried out driving a bus, including Manhattan/Ogden Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade. He drove a big bus.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO