Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Fruitridge Road, Power Inn Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road. Police responded to reports of a person with traumatic injuries around 6:20 a.m. near the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. Officers found a man with major injuries and said he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
54-Year-Old Lan Tippings Killed In A Two- Vehicle Accident In Truckee (Truckee, CA)
California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on SR28, east of Old County Road around 9.00 a.m. A preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that 54-year-old Lan Tippings was driving westbound in his GMC Savana. At the same time, 59-year-old Scott Juniver was driving his Peterbilt tractor.
Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
goldcountrymedia.com
The Placer County Sheriff's Office ensures safety in the community
Maintaining the quality of life and ensuring that Placer County is a safe place to live, work and visit is the mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to its 2021 annual report. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office “serves the people of Placer County by providing law enforcement...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Antelope Driver Causes Head-On Collision
Head-On Collision on Roseville Road Caused by Alleged Stolen Vehicle Driver. A driver in a stolen vehicle driving at high speed caused a head-on collision with injuries after crashing into a home in Antelope on October 24. The accident occurred along Roseville Road near the intersection of Whyte Road shortly after 9:00 a.m. A call had come into the Roseville Police Department about a vehicle that had been stolen.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
Child hit by vehicle near Loomis Grammar School
LOOMIS -- A child has been hit by a vehicle near Loomis Grammar School.According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the driver stayed on the scene, and the child, who was not a student at the school, was taken to a hospital. The child's condition is unknown.We will update this story as more details are made available.
24-Year-Old Serina Ali Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sutter County (Sutter County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Humphrey Road near Highway 20 at around 1 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
4 People Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Citrus Heights (Citrus Heights, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday morning in Citrus Heights. The officials stated that the crash happened near Roseville Road and Whyte Avenue at around 9 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people severely injured in car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A couple was severely injured in a car crash fueled by an argument, said the Oroville Police Department. At approximately 7:58 a.m., Oroville PD and CAL FIRE responded to an emergency in the area of 70 Nelson Avenue for a reported vehicle traffic collision. Officers located a...
KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Human remains found in Calaveras County woods
GLENCOE, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Glencoe Sunday. According to a news release, deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. for possible human remains. The caller reported he was hunting in the area of Ponderosa Way near the North Fork of the Mokelumne River when he saw remains.
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. UPDATE - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway around 3 p.m. The logs spilled near the entrance to the Bank of...
Wrong-way crash in Placerville leaves drivers with minor injuries
PLACERVILLE - Investigators are set to release more information Monday about a wrong-way crash in Placerville that happened over the weekend. Officers tell CBS13 that, on Sunday night, a driver drove up the Broadway off-ramp and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the drivers were not seriously injured. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District posted photos of the crash. The vehicles involved were a sedan and a pick-up truck. It's unknown which vehicle's driver was at fault. One driver was transported to Marshall Hospital with minor injuries and the other was treated at the scene and released. The CHP has not said whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
KCRA.com
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0