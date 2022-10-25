60 Migrants Pulled Out of Dump Truck by Texas Cops in Alleged Smuggling Operation

The 5-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year has finally been identified, and officials have labeled the boy’s mother as the prime suspect in his death. State police in Indiana said they’re embarking on a country-wide search for 37-year-old Dejuane Ludie Anderson, who is wanted on murder charges in the death of her son, Cairo Ammar Jordan. The boy’s body was found April 16 by a mushroom hunter, who opened up an abandoned “Las Vegas themed” suitcase off the side of the road to find his body squished inside. The boy’s body showed no signs of physical trauma, police said, and his toxicology report was clean. Jordan’s cause of death was deemed to have been electrolyte imbalance, likely from an infection. In addition to the boy’s mother, a second woman, 40-year-old Dawn Elaine Coleman, was arrested last week in California in connection to his death, on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction. If he were still alive, Jordan would have turned six on Monday.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution

