Cotulla, TX

60 Migrants Pulled Out of Dump Truck by Texas Cops in Alleged Smuggling Operation

By AJ McDougall
 2 days ago
Texas troopers interrupted an alleged smuggling operation, arresting a dump truck driver attempting to transport more than 60 illegal immigrants across the U.S. border, state public safety officials said Monday. The dozens of migrants, apparently all young men, were captured in images and a video climbing out of the bed of the truck in Cotulla, Texas. They have since been remanded into U.S. Border Patrol custody, agency spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez said on Twitter. The bust comes several months after 53 migrants were found dead on the outskirts of San Antonio, discovered in “stacks” in an abandoned tractor-trailer that had successfully passed through a border patrol checkpoint.

TheDailyBeast

