5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
NASDAQ
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
NASDAQ
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings
Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
tipranks.com
2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield
Making investments pay out for the long term is the true challenge in today’s market environment. The series of headwinds piling up – from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates to slowing demand to bureaucratic bloat – are rising to hurricane force, and renewing investors’ attention to defensive stocks.
Coca-Cola (KO) Exceeds Earnings Estimates, but Here Are the 5 Best Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Now
Consumer staples stocks are beating the broader market this year and analysts say these five names are poised for more outperformance ahead.
NASDAQ
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
NASDAQ
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Tech titans lead stocks down after weak earnings
U.S. stocks slumped Wednesday after weak earnings from Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) raised concerns that slowing output could dent corporate profits in the coming months. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was down 2%, while the S&P 500 (^GSPC) pushed lower by 0.7%, breaking three-day winning streaks for the indices....
Coca-Cola Stock Higher As Price Hikes Help Q3 Earnings, Revenue Beat, 2022 Forecast Boost
Coca-Cola Co. (KO) posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, and boosted it full-year sales forecast, as price hikes helped revenues rise firmly ahead of overall volumes. Coca-Cola said adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at 69 cents per share, up 6.2% over the same...
parktelegraph.com
Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Could Achieve Gains In The Near Future
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by $0.0015, or 0.54%, to $0.2795. The Ideanomics Inc. has recorded 115,257 volume in the after hours trading session. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed Ideanomics, Solectrac complete industry-leading delivery of electric tractors to major fleet operators.
ValueWalk
3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Cash dividends help buffer market downturns and provide income that can be reinvested in cheaper shares. Sherwin-Williams’ price increase and cost reduction moves mean that it should see better quarterly performances. Ecolab’s products are in constant demand even during times of economic weakness. S&P Global Inc. is a...
NASDAQ
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
NASDAQ
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
NASDAQ
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
NASDAQ
TransUnion's (TRU) Shares Barely Move Since Q3 Earnings Beat
TransUnion TRU reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. There has not been any major price change since the earnings release on Oct 25. TransUnion’s shares have declined 50% over the past year compared with the 18.9% decline of the industry it belongs to.
NASDAQ
Service Corporation (SCI) to Report Q3 Earnings: Things to Note
Service Corporation International SCI is likely to register a top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2022 earnings on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $879.9 million, suggesting a decline of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
Is Abiomed (ABMD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
