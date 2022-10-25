Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
wwisradio.com
One of the Last Few “Dry Towns” in Wisconsin to Vote on Alcohol Laws
(Town of Stanfold, WI) — Voters in one Barron County township are being asked to decide if they want to go wet. The Town of Stanfold is asking voters whether they want to allow for alcohol to be sold inside the town’s limits. Stanfold is one of the few remaining dry towns in Wisconsin. The owners of a local orchard, Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts, want to open a tasting room for their wine. Some neighbors don’t want to allow for alcohol sales because they don’t want to see more traffic. The wet question is advisory only, which means town leaders will have to vote on any changes regardless of what voters have to say.
WEAU-TV 13
Mom of one of the Barron County rollover crash victims speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been over two weeks since two teenagers died in a rollover crash in Barron County. 15-year-old Winter Brouillard was one of the teenagers who died in the crash. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance and lost control of the vehicle.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
Gallery: There's room for over 30 guests inside this $3.8M Wisconsin cabin
N2055 Elbow Lake Rd, Birchwood, WI. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A luxurious 57-acre lakeside retreat in Birchwood, Wisconsin is on the market for $3.8 million. The sprawling cabin at N2055 Elbow Lake Rd. offers access to three pristine lakes and protected forest, just over a two-hour drive from the Twin Cities. Jennifer Cutter and Sara Kranz with Jacqueline Day and Partners at Edina Realty have the listing.
wiproud.com
Fire erupts at Kwik Trip, injures one
HOLMEN Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt after a vehicle fire at a gas station in Holmen last night. The La Crosse Fire Department says it happened at the Kwik Trip Holmen Drive south location. When firefighters with the Holmen Fire Department arrived, they found a vehicle fully...
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
Fox News
