Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Roanoke County man found safe after Senior Alert issued

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A spokesperson with Roanoke County confirmed police found Curtis Howell safe and well. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Roanoke County Police as part of the search for a missing man. Police are looking for Curtis Harvey...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Mall employee and shopper react to shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Danville Police released a correction to the name of the victim. Tyshais Dashawn King died in the shooting. EARLIER: Police are still looking for the suspect involved in a shooting that left one person dead. It happened Saturday night inside a store in the Danville Mall.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police facing dispatcher staffing shortages

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police are looking to fill open dispatcher positions for its headquarters based in Salem. It comes as staffing shortages are continuing to affect industries all across the Commonwealth. Holly Finney has been a dispatcher with the Virginia State Police for years. She explained...
SALEM, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of “armed and dangerous” Danville Mall shooting suspect

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a killing at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been identified as 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney. Pinckney has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Maliciously Discharge a Firearm Within a Public Building, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Felony.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Across our hometowns, some groups getting into Halloween spirit early

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kool Kids Party Bus partnered with multiple community organizations to host Bike or Treat Saturday. They want to go beyond giving kids candy on this holiday. Clothes including coats, school supplies and boxes of food will be given to families who need them. The organization will...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one hospitalized in Northwest Roanoke Wednesday. Police say at around 12:45 a.m., they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Ave. A man was found at the scene...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. facility awarded state tax credit to help rental affordability

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Ridge Commons development project in Roanoke Co. has been awarded $15 million in 2022 Housing Opportunity Tax Credits (HOTC) to allow for affordability and efficiency in the process to result in more cost-conscience residential opportunities for Virginians. The Governor’s Office announced a total...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting in NW Roanoke early this morning

(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2022 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Syracuse Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside a vehicle in the area with what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville man killed in Albemarle County crash

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a Charlottesville man was killed in an Albemarle County crash earlier this week. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday at the 117-mile marker on Interstate 64. A 2004 Lexus ES heading east on the...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Partnership supports future employees of healthcare industry

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Southwest Virginia, the health care industry is on the hunt for future employees. It’s a growing market that employs more than 41,000 people in the Roanoke Region and by 2029 the local experts expect 7 percent more jobs to come to the area. So...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Franklin County woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – UPDATE. Authorities said that Veronica Jones has been found safe on Wednesday afternoon. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Police Investigating armed bank robbery

UPDATE — Roanoke Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest. When police arrived they confirmed the business was a bank. They began to speak with witnesses that claimed a man came into the bank, displayed a gun and demanded the employees hand over money. The man left the scene on foot with an unspecified amount of money.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man faces charges after stolen vehicle pursuit

CAMPBELL Co, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in an arrest Friday. Deputies say Daniel Ardito, 20 of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, was taken into custody Friday after a vehicle pursuit that involved multiple law enforcement agencies. Officials report Ardito was driving...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

