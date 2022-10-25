ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Deal keeps abortion legal in Arizona, potentially until 2023

By Howard Fischer Mail
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zxi7L_0imV9d0h00

PHOENIX — Arizona women who are no more than 15 weeks pregnant will be able to continue to get legal abortions through at least the end of the year, if not beyond.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish signed an order Tuesday barring Attorney General Mark Brnovich from trying to enforce a territorial-era statute that outlaws virtually all abortions for at least 45 days after there has been a final ruling in a challenge to that statute brought by Planned Parenthood Arizona.

That case is now before the state Court of Appeals, which is not due to get all legal briefings before Nov. 17. And there then could be a hearing.

After that, whichever side loses is virtually certain to seek Supreme Court review, which could take weeks.
And even if the justices side with Brnovich, his 45-day promise takes the issue into 2023.

Tuesday’s order was a result of a deal between Brnovich and attorneys for the Arizona Medical Association and Paul Isaacson, who performs abortions. They have their own separate challenge in Mikitish’s court to the territorial-era law that bans abortions except to save the life of the mother.

The deal benefits Brnovich because it means his attorneys won’t have to defend two separate lawsuits on the legality of that territorial law at the same time. And, potentially more significant, it precludes the possibility of two conflicting rulings on the issue.

What the challengers in the Maricopa County case get is not having to pursue their lawsuit claiming abortions performed by doctors are legal through the 15th week of pregnancy. Instead, they can wait to see whether Planned Parenthood achieves the same result.

At the same time, it preserves their ability to renew their lawsuit, even if the Supreme Court ultimately rules against Planned Parenthood.

That gives them the chance to advance their own legal theories about why abortions performed by doctors should remain legal through at least 15 weeks. And, if nothing else, it gives them a new opportunity to seek a further stay of the territorial-era law even longer into 2023.

Gail Deady, an attorney with the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing Isaacson and the Medical Association, said the deal — and the delay — make sense from her organization’s perspective.

She said Arizona abortion providers “have been in limbo” since the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe v. Wade and its constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. Instead, the justices said it is up to each state to set its own laws.

“Providers and the patients they serve can finally breathe a sigh of relief for now knowing they will not immediately be thrown back into chaos and face severe punishment for doing their jobs under the state’s zombie law,” she said.

Brnovich, who has insisted in court that the territorial-era law and its near ban is enforceable, also praised the agreement not to try to prosecute anyone for violating it while the cases are pursued.

“We know this is a very difficult and emotional issue for many Arizonans,” he said. And Brnovich said this isn’t about getting a particular result.

“Our goal has always been about pursuing clarity and consistency in the law,” he continued. “We will now have that while the litigation moves forward in the courts.”

Both cases revolve around the fact there are two conflicting laws on when abortions can be performed in Arizona.

The law that traces its roots back to 1864 never was repealed and remains on the books even after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade. That 1973 ruling later resulted in the Arizona Court of Appeals enjoining its enforcement.

In June, however, the high court overturned Roe, saying it is up to each state to enact its own abortion restrictions.

Only thing is, state lawmakers earlier this year approved Senate Bill 1164 restricting abortion to 15 weeks.

That was based on the premise the Supreme Court would not totally overturn Roe but instead simply uphold a similar 15-week ban enacted in Mississippi. But lawmakers also inserted language into SB1164 saying they were not repealing the territorial-era law.

Based on that, Brnovich sought to reopen the state court case, dissolve the injunction and allow enforcement of that old law regardless of SB 1164.

Planned Parenthood interceded, telling Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson she should “harmonize” both the old and new laws. Their attorneys say that means interpreting SB 1164 to allow doctors to terminate pregnancies up through 15 weeks, with the territorial-era law and its prison term of up to five years applying to anyone else who performs an abortion.
Johnson sidestepped that argument, saying her only job was to decide whether to dissolve the 1973 injunction, which she did.

The Court of Appeals stayed that ruling earlier this month, saying there was a “substantial likelihood” Johnson had erred in not considering the effect of the legislature’s enactment of the 15-week ban. The appellate judges are now weighing legal arguments from both sides.

Meanwhile the attorneys for the Medical Association and Isaacson filed their own lawsuit asking Mikitish to rule that both laws are effective — but that the legislature, in enacting various post-Roe regulations including SB 1164, meant to keep the procedure legal for 15 weeks if performed by a medical professional.

The advantage they have over Planned Parenthood is the case is a simple legal argument not complicated by arguments over the legality of the 1973 appellate court injunction.

Mikitish had scheduled a hearing for this coming week to hear arguments and potentially rule. Now all that is put off until at least next year. And that will occur only if the state Supreme Court rules against Planned Parenthood.

Comments / 3

Misty Briggs
1d ago

Isn’t birth control free? I know it’s been around a long time. If you really don’t want to get pregnant there are a few ways to fix that.

Reply
2
Related
kawc.org

Abortion before 15 weeks of pregnancy can continue in Arizona

PHOENIX -- Arizona women who are no more than 15 weeks pregnant will be able to continue to get legal abortions through at least the end of the year, if not beyond. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish signed an order Tuesday barring Attorney General Mark Brnovich from trying to enforce a territorial-era statute that outlaws virtually all abortions for at least 45 days after there has been a final ruling in a challenge to that statute brought by Planned Parenthood Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Planned Parenthood resuming abortions in Arizona

PHOENIX - Planned Parenthood Arizona has announced it will resume abortion services across the state. Arizona's largest abortion provider made the announcement during a news conference on Oct. 27. Since October, only Planned Parenthood clinics in Tucson were offering abortion services. "In court, we continue to oppose extremist, anti-abortion politicians...
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Voters Reporting Numerous Election Discrepancies Such as Unrequested Ballots on New Election Integrity App VotifyNow

Concerned voters are ramping up efforts to preserve election integrity, and one creative company has created an app to report and share suspicious incidents. VotifyNow is a downloadable app that compiles nationwide reports from observers, such as voters in Arizona complaining about receiving unrequested ballots in the mail. On Election Day, the app will provide users with information about what incidents are being reported in their localities.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem

PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes

A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties.  The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
The Associated Press

2 Arizona GOP officials vote against, then OK hand-count

PHOENIX (AP) — The two Republicans on a county board in southeastern rural Arizona approved a proposal 2-1 Monday for a hand-count of all ballots in the Nov. 8 election after rejecting a differently worded motion during a chaotic meeting. Cochise County Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby voted for the measure after rejecting a first proposal that mentioned 100 volunteers who had already been vetted and trained for the hand count. The third board member, chairwoman Ann English, is a Democrat who voted against both proposals, arguing that the country’s insurance would not protect it from expected lawsuits. “I implore you not to attempt to order this separate hand-count,” said County Attorney Brian McIntyre, a Republican. He said such action would be unlawful and supervisors could be held personally liable in a civil action. The Republicans were under intense pressure from voters in the heavily Republican county who believe Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Continues to Fill Border Barrier Gaps as Migrant Encounters Soar

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Monday that he had continued his mission to plug holes in Arizona’s border, this time in Cochise County. “Today, we continued to follow through on our promise to add physical barriers to the border where possible. We stepped up to the plate in Cochise County. Construction on a 10.25-mile border wall gap began this morning [Monday],” Ducey said. “The unresolved border and public safety crisis caused by the Biden admin continues – in Arizona, we don’t stand idly by when our citizens need us most. Arizona isn’t afraid of a challenge. We will not back down. We will protect our state.”
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich Warns About the Rise of Text Scams

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) logged a record high of 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021, up from 332,275 in 2020. Consumers lost at least $131 million due to text scams in 2021, with a median loss of $900 per person. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has also seen an increase in complaints related to text scams.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Text scammers on the rise, Arizona Attorney General's office warns

(The Center Square) – The Arizona Attorney General's office is warning consumers about the rise in text scams. The Federal Trade Commission reported a record-high of 378,119 fraud complaints about text scams in 2021. This marked an increase over the number of complaints it received in 2020 (332,275), according to a press release from the Attorney General's office.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy