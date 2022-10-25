Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
Brewton Standard
Lions to hold ‘Ribs and Rides’ show Saturday
In what has long been an annual tradition, the Greater Brewton Lions Club will be hosting their Ribs and Rides Car show on Saturday. The annual event will begin with car registration early on Saturday morning at the Camp 31 Barbecue/Hour glass location at 220 St. Joseph Street in downtown Brewton.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
Here's where to have Thanksgiving dinner at the beach
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s not “tis the season” just yet be we’re closing in on it fast. If you’re enjoying the beach for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and don’t want to cook the feast here are some options for eating out or getting your turkey and fixings to go.
Brewton Standard
Recovery Resource event planned Saturday
A growing — and changing — world of drug overdose requires new ideas and more resources to fight the problem. A trio of support groups will be on hand Saturday to help with infor-mation and support in a variety of areas when it comes to drugs in the community.
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
navarrenewspaper.com
Navarre home destroyed by fire
October 25, 2022. At 12:56 a.m., the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street. A 911 caller reported the home next door was on fire. All occupants had safely evacuated the structure. The home was over 50% involved, with fire...
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
Atmore Advance
APD seeking info on overnight burglary at Buy-Rite Drugs
The Atmore Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred overnight Oct. 25 at Buy-Rite Drugs on Medical Park Drive. According to a release, those with information are asked to contact investigations at 251-368-9141.
WEAR
1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
Pensacola Bay Bridge construction almost complete
After several years of construction, the Pensacola Bay Bridge is almost finished.
Fairhope second Alabama city to say ‘No’ to hosting medical marijuana dispensary
City leaders in Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort did not face any opposition over the potential of opening a medical marijuana dispensary within their respective cities. “No public comments, nothing,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, whose council voted last week to allow for a dispensary within city limits.
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
