Cheryl E Preston

The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out

According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
A List of Every Fairytale Hallmark Movie That Royal Meghan Markle Starred In

Meghan Markle actually starred in Hallmark movies before becoming a Royal. The actress is most known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits alongside Gabriel Macht. However, she had to take an exit from her career and have a long pause since entering the British Royal family.
Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed

Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
When Meghan Markle Gave a Sneak Peek Into Her Wardrobe for ‘Suits’

The US legal drama Suits is a thing of the past for Meghan Markle. Before landing on one of the most successful shows, the Duchess did small roles in films like Remember Me, Get Him to the Greek, The Candidate, and Horrible Bosses. However, it was only Suits that helped the California-born earn worldwide recognition. Portraying Rachel Zane on the screen, Markle established herself as a successful actor.
