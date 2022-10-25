Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Megyn Kelly Believes 'Thin-Skinned' Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Obsessed With 'Their Public Image'
Controversial TV journalist Megyn Kelly has quite a few thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. On the Friday, October 10, episode of her podcast "The Megyn Kelly Show," the star invited royal biographer Tom Bower to have a no-holds barred chat about the Sussexes — and neither party bit their tongue.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Does Not Live Happily Ever After With Prince Harry? Duchess of Sussex Allegedly Chooses Friends Based on Their Money in the Bank
Meghan Markle has been accused of a lot of things by people who she knows personally and even those that don't know her. Royal experts have not also shied away from letting their opinions of Markle known to the world. And just recently, Sharon Osbourne also talked about the Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Take Over Windsor Castle If They 'Decide To Return To The U.K.': Report
Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry thinking about heading back across the pond? According to a report, "vacant Windsor Castle opens the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan moving there, should they decide to return to the U.K." Article continues below advertisement. Expert Katie Nicholl previously shared in her book...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Sharon Osbourne Says Meghan Only Talks to Those With 'Certain Bank Balance'
Sharon Osbourne has accused Meghan Markle of only befriending people whose wealth is "over a certain bank balance." The outspoken TV personality, 70, was permanently suspended from CBS's The Talk in 2021 after getting into a heated debate about racism with fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, stemming from a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Meghan Markle Reveals She's 'Conditioned' To Keep Her 'Composure' After Being Labeled 'Crazy'
Keeping her cool. Meghan Markle revealed she is conditioned to keep her composure after being labeled "crazy" and "hysterical." During the Tuesday, October 11, episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, the Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about how women are often dubbed "nuts, insane, out of [their] mind [and] completely irrational."
The people of Sussex may vote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out
According to Her the people of Sussex will vote on October 24 to reject Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as their Duke and Duchess. There are reportedly over 2,000 signatures on a petition to oust the son of King Charles III and his wife. Since stepping back from their royal duties there have been no indications that Harry or Meghan have done anything that would honor the people for whom they gained their titles.
Meghan Markle Reveals Whether She Ever Plans To Return To Acting 4 Years After Leaving ‘Suits’
Meghan Markle, 41, shut down the possibility that she will ever return to acting after quitting the royal family and relocating to California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. “No. I’m done,” the Duchess of Sussex said in an interview for Variety‘s cover story, published October 19. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she added.
netflixjunkie.com
A List of Every Fairytale Hallmark Movie That Royal Meghan Markle Starred In
Meghan Markle actually starred in Hallmark movies before becoming a Royal. The actress is most known for her role as Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits alongside Gabriel Macht. However, she had to take an exit from her career and have a long pause since entering the British Royal family.
netflixjunkie.com
Did Meghan Markle Give Up on a Special Ritual of Her Life Because of Her Wedding to Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle made a big sacrifice in the form of her acting career to marry Prince Harry. The 41-year-old left her famous show Suits after season seven to relocate to the United Kingdom. Meghan was a part of the hit legal drama from 2011 to 2018 while she tied the knot with the royal prince on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel.
Meghan Markle Reveals One Surprising Entertainment Project She Wants To Do With Prince Harry
Meghan Markle didn't think she would return to Hollywood after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. But after deciding to step down as a senior royal, the Duchess of Sussex is back, and there's one project she's eyeing to doing.
KTVB
Prince Harry's Tell-All Memoir Title and Cover Revealed
Prince Harry's tell-all has a title and a release date. In a press release from Penguin Random House, it was revealed that the book will be out Jan. 10, 2023 and will be called Spare. The memoir release comes nearly 18 months after the publisher first announced their multi-book deal with the Duke of Sussex in July 2021. It will be published in 16 languages worldwide and will have an audiobook read by Prince Harry himself.
Meghan Markle reflected on her mental health struggles in her podcast, saying Prince Harry found her professional help when she was at her 'worst point'
Meghan Markle spoke about mental health in a new episode of her "Archetypes" podcast for Spotify. Meghan said Prince Harry found her a professional to speak to when she was at her worst. Meghan also spoke to Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu in the episode.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mutya Buena has 'never cared' what people think about her music
Mutya Buena has "never cared" what people think about her music. The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known as a founding member of the Sugababes - explained that while a "personal attack" on her character can often hurt, she has never had such a "bad reaction" when it comes to criticism of her work.
Black Hills Pioneer
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".
netflixjunkie.com
When Meghan Markle Gave a Sneak Peek Into Her Wardrobe for ‘Suits’
The US legal drama Suits is a thing of the past for Meghan Markle. Before landing on one of the most successful shows, the Duchess did small roles in films like Remember Me, Get Him to the Greek, The Candidate, and Horrible Bosses. However, it was only Suits that helped the California-born earn worldwide recognition. Portraying Rachel Zane on the screen, Markle established herself as a successful actor.
Black Hills Pioneer
Kanye West 'risks ruining his legacy'
Vivica A. Fox has warned Kanye West that he risks ruining his "legacy" with his controversial comments. The 58-year-old actress has told Kanye, 45, that he shouldn't feel "afraid" to seek help after he recently posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.
Comments / 0