Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Faces Cannabis Charge, Mendota Woman Jailed on Battery Charge
If you're gonna use weed, transport it properly. A La Salle man found that out the hard way Tuesday night. Peru police pulled over the vehicle of 40-year-old Mark Judd near the intersection of Wenzel and Marquette Roads. Judd was charged with Driver Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis. Police cut him loose with a notice to appear in court.
WSPY NEWS
Man Sentenced on Two Felony Charges in Grundy Co.
A Will County man sentenced on two felony charges in Grundy County on October 24th. The Grundy County Proactive Unit conducted a traffic stop on David Feltz, 39, of Lockport on Interstate 80 in Grundy County in July of 2021. During the stop, Feltz tried putting the car in gear...
starvedrock.media
Millington Man Stopped for DUI of Drugs, Driving Motorcycle Without License
If you're going to ride a motorcycle, be licensed for it. And by all means, do it soberly. Ottawa police stopped 52-year-old Bryan Tullett of Millington at the Ottawa McDonald's on East Norris Drive on Monday. They say he was riding while under the influence of drugs, and that he was not licensed for the motorcycle. He was cut loose after posting bond.
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police confirm that suspicious individual tried to gain access to IMSA Wednesday
The Aurora Police Department is confirming that a suspicious person tried to gain entry to the Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) on Wednesday at around 7:30. A statement from a police spokesman says there is currently no indication that the incident at IMSA is connected to another series of incidents last month where someone had tried to gain access to schools in Aurora, Oswego, and Plainfield.
ourquadcities.com
Dixon man arrested on multiple drug charges
Peter E. Aust, 36, of Dixon, Ill., was arrested on Oct. 25, 2022 in the 200 block of West Everett Street for several drug charges. They are:. Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance Within 500 Feet of a Nursing Home (2 counts), being Class X Felonies. Unlawful Delivery of a...
Thieves steal 700 gallons of diesel fuel in DeKalb County
SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for suspects after 700 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a fuel tank in Shabbona. According to Crime Stoppers, the theft happened at a private residence in the area of State Route 30 and Preserve Road sometime between September 28th and October 19th. Anyone with information on […]
WSPY NEWS
Man accused in Sheridan shooting and standoff with police facing more charges
The man accused of shooting someone in front of a store in Sheridan leading to a village-wide lockdown is facing additional charges. 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique, of Sheridan, was arrested Saturday evening after a standoff with police that lasted around ten hours on two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He's now being charged with additional counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Plique is being held in the LaSalle County Jail in Ottawa on $3 million bond.
starvedrock.media
Three Picked Up in Ottawa on Domestic Battery, Endangerment, Trespass Charges
An Ottawa man has been picked up on a charge of Domestic Battery. Thirty-three-year-old Adam Olesen has been charged with a misdemeanor following an incident police say occurred on Friday. Meanwhile, another Ottawa man, 42-year-old David Willett, has been arrested on two La Salle County warrants – one for Criminal Trespass and the other for Driving on a Suspended License. Willett was picked up in the 200 block of West Superior Street on Saturday. He posted bond and was released.
starvedrock.media
Passenger in Peru Vehicle Arrested for DUI of Alcohol
A passenger ended up arrested on a DUI Alcohol charge over the weekend, due to a warrant for failure to appear to answer to the charge. At about 10:15 Saturday night, Peru police pulled over a vehicle during a traffic stop, and that's when they identified the passenger, 37-year-old Perry Adams of 6th Street in Peru, as the wanted man. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to 11 years in torture case
A Bloomington man accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding her against her will in January was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea offer. Meontay Wheeler, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery by torturing a woman during an incident on Jan. 21 in...
1470 WMBD
Violent purse snatching and car theft at UnityPoint, teens accused
PEORIA, Ill. — Several teenage suspects are charged and a victim is left scarred following a reported violent purse snatching and car theft in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police released details Tuesday evening. Half a dozen teenage suspects reportedly attacked the victim as she was grabbing things from her...
Central Illinois Proud
12-year-old arrested for stolen vehicle after shots fired Monday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 12-year-old has been taken into custody after shots were fired and a vehicle stolen on Monday evening. According to a Peoria Police Department (PPD) press release, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 7 rounds fired in the area of Sheridan and MacQueen on Monday evening. They located a gunshot victim bleeding from the head. The injury was a graze wound and not considered life theatening.
starvedrock.media
Short Foot Chase In Grand Ridge
There were some anxious moments in Grand Ridge Wednesday evening. Just past 8 o'clock police and paramedics were called about a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole near Main Street and Sylvan Avenue. The driver allegedly fled on foot before being tracked down by Grand Ridge's K-9. The suspect...
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after shooting, escaping on lawn mower, police standoff
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WMBD) — 55-year-old Jeffrey L. Plique has been formally charged for a shooting and police standoff that occurred early Saturday morning in LaSalle County. In a press release, LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss reports that deputies were called to the area of E. Si Johnson and N. Robinson Street in Sheridan just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a man shot in the leg. Reports came in at the same time that a suspect had shot at other individuals in the area as well.
25newsnow.com
Family mourns grandfather, now Peoria’s 22nd homicide victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - He was working as a welder to turn his life around. Instead, he joins a growing list of names lost to violence in Peoria this year. His family is searching for answers as police investigate. Christopher Harness Sr., 46, was shot and killed Monday night...
KWQC
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois
OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County State’s Attorney’s Office has identified a man fatally shot Sunday as 69-year-old Jerome Lauer. The man accused of shooting him, Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, made an initial appearance Tuesday in Bureau County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of home invasion.
25newsnow.com
Guilty verdict leads to courtroom frenzy in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Murder suspect Mikeal Reed was found guilty in Peoria County court on Thursday. Upon hearing the verdict, Reed apparently jumped up and climbed over the seating in an attempt to escape the courtroom. A report of the incident indicates it happened around 5:00 PM on...
Comments / 2