An Ottawa man has been picked up on a charge of Domestic Battery. Thirty-three-year-old Adam Olesen has been charged with a misdemeanor following an incident police say occurred on Friday. Meanwhile, another Ottawa man, 42-year-old David Willett, has been arrested on two La Salle County warrants – one for Criminal Trespass and the other for Driving on a Suspended License. Willett was picked up in the 200 block of West Superior Street on Saturday. He posted bond and was released.

OTTAWA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO