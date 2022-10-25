ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Tips to stay safe while trick or treating

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SREl_0imV7bkB00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Everyone’s getting their costumes and candy ready for Halloween, so what can you do to make sure your kids stay safe while trick or treating?

Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia

There are lots of tricks available to parents who send off their little monsters to trick or treat. To stay safe while the sun lowers, buy reflective tape or stickers to place on parts of your child’s costume so they can be seen at night.

Corporal Logan Addair with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department shares more tips to keep your child safe.

“Being aware of your surroundings. Staying in well-lit areas well-lit streets, and utilizing sidewalks to avoid oncoming vehicles. Don’t go into anyone’s home or vehicle for candy,” Addair said.

Another tip is if your child has a smartphone, use a location app to find out where they are at all times.

You should also teach them about stranger danger.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve! Raleigh County Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m. Burning Rock […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mercer County veteran brightens community with Halloween display

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise. Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County needs volunteers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One organization dedicated to supporting students is asking for your help. Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is seeking volunteers who are looking to make a difference in young students’ lives. They are looking for both mentors and tutors to meet with students, lend a hand with homework, impart some wisdom, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wonderland of Trees hosted by the United Way of Southern WV

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — The Wonderland of Trees is returning to the JW Marriott Leadership Center at the Summit Bechtel Reserve on November 4, 2022! The tree display is open to the public, which will begin on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. It will be opened weekends only through Friday, November 18, […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
WVNS

Mercer Elementary School holds annual pumpkin decorating contest

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One school is decorating pumpkins for a good cause. Students at Mercer Elementary School dressed up pumpkins in crazy costumes for their annual pumpkin decorating contest. Then they vote with cents for the best-dressed gourd. Students Decklin, Duncan, and Ivy said they plan to donate the money to Amy’s House of […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Haunted Beckley Halloween weekend ghost tours

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Haunted Beckley’s 2022 Halloween Weekend Events on Friday and Saturday Nights have tours exploring the streets of downtown Beckley while experiencing the “Ghost, Legend & Lore” of the city. The ghost tours meet at 7:00 PM in Word Park. The cost of admission is $15 each. Children under 10 can participate […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill put on 9th Annual Halloween Festival

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Oak Hill kicked off its ninth annual Halloween Festival at Oak Hill Park on Saturday, October 22, 2022 New this year is a coffin race event offering $200 and a trophy to the winner A scavenger hunt for painted rocks was held for the second straight year. And to top it […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Volunteers needed for placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves. This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. “So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Turkey Hunting Season Hurt by Supply Chain Issues

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Fall Turkey Hunting season is underway in Monroe, Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. However, several obstacles keep many hunters from enjoying the season. Supply chain issues led to a reduction in ammo used to hunt turkeys. Ronnie Wood, President of Flat Top Arms, spoke about how this impacts hunters. “They’ve had […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Young eagle rescued in Monroe County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The return of Railroad Days welcomes new and old vendors

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, October 23, 2022 was the final day of Hinton Railroad Days. The event made a triumphant return after a two-year absence. Dozens of vendors, new and old, lined Temple Street. For many, the return of Railroad Days is a great sight to see. Kay Payne, a veteran vendor of twenty-plus years, […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy