Brewton, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Here's where to have Thanksgiving dinner at the beach

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – It’s not “tis the season” just yet be we’re closing in on it fast. If you’re enjoying the beach for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and don’t want to cook the feast here are some options for eating out or getting your turkey and fixings to go.
PERDIDO BEACH, AL
atmorenews.com

51 years of 'faithful service'

A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
ATMORE, AL
Brewton Standard

Recovery Resource event planned Saturday

A growing — and changing — world of drug overdose requires new ideas and more resources to fight the problem. A trio of support groups will be on hand Saturday to help with infor-mation and support in a variety of areas when it comes to drugs in the community.
BREWTON, AL
Brewton Standard

Community to 'Trick or Treat' Monday

Halloween falls on Monday this year and trick-or-treaters will be given a three-hour window in which to canvas the community for treats. Both Brewton and East Brewton will observe the annual event from 5 to 8 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to be extra vigilant during this time frame to ensure...
BREWTON, AL
WEAR

Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire

HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Eater

Why Alabama's Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
Atmore Advance

3 county schools awarded gifts

Escambia County High School was one of three high schools in the county to receive an $8,000 gift from Sen. Greg Albritton, school system officials announced Monday. The other two schools were Flomaton High School and W.S. Neal High School. Albritton dropped off the checks recently at each school, which...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Uriah, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice

FLOMATON, AL
atmorenews.com

Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022

Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Early Voting numbers available in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Voting started Monday, Oct. 24 for the Florida General Election. In Okaloosa County, they have seven local races on the ballots. Okaloosa County Races: State Senator District 1: Precincts 1-4, 9, 12, 13 as well as parts of 5, 6, and 11. Doug Braxton Charlie Nichols State Senator District 2: […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore biz receives backing grant

An Atmore business received an inclusive Backing Grant, according to officials. Vin-Tiques Inc. received a $5,000 from Main Street Atmore and American Express. The program, presented by American Express, provides grants of $5,000 to small business owners who have been impacted by the pandemic recover and thrive. This round awarded...
ATMORE, AL

