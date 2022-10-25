Read full article on original website
atmorenews.com
DHR honors Marshall, welcomes Jones
Atmore resident Magaline Marshall was honored recently as she stepped down from the Escambia County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Board. “Magaline has served on the DHR Board selflessly and with distinction for the past 13 years,” DHR Director Lynn Barnes said. “She has always had the interests of her community at heart and worked to ensure that the needs of the constituents within her district were met. Magaline brought extensive professional and personal knowledge to the DHR Board, and I highly valued her input and guidance. She is one who lives a life of visible philosophy and service to others. It has been my privilege to serve with her.”
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
Fairhope second Alabama city to say ‘No’ to hosting medical marijuana dispensary
City leaders in Daphne, Foley and Spanish Fort did not face any opposition over the potential of opening a medical marijuana dispensary within their respective cities. “No public comments, nothing,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, whose council voted last week to allow for a dispensary within city limits.
Brewton Standard
Lions to hold ‘Ribs and Rides’ show Saturday
In what has long been an annual tradition, the Greater Brewton Lions Club will be hosting their Ribs and Rides Car show on Saturday. The annual event will begin with car registration early on Saturday morning at the Camp 31 Barbecue/Hour glass location at 220 St. Joseph Street in downtown Brewton.
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
ABC 33/40 News
USPS temporarily suspends operations at Birmingham location due to structural issues
The United States Postal Service announced it is temporarily suspending operations at the Bluff Park Finance Station in Birmingham due to a safety issue concerning some structural issues in need of repair. "In an abundance of caution, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily has suspended operations at the Bluff Park Finance...
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County
In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
ssrnews.com
U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed
A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
