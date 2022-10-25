ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

atmorenews.com

DHR honors Marshall, welcomes Jones

Atmore resident Magaline Marshall was honored recently as she stepped down from the Escambia County Department of Human Resources (DHR) Board. “Magaline has served on the DHR Board selflessly and with distinction for the past 13 years,” DHR Director Lynn Barnes said. “She has always had the interests of her community at heart and worked to ensure that the needs of the constituents within her district were met. Magaline brought extensive professional and personal knowledge to the DHR Board, and I highly valued her input and guidance. She is one who lives a life of visible philosophy and service to others. It has been my privilege to serve with her.”
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
ROBERTSDALE, AL
Brewton Standard

Lions to hold ‘Ribs and Rides’ show Saturday

In what has long been an annual tradition, the Greater Brewton Lions Club will be hosting their Ribs and Rides Car show on Saturday. The annual event will begin with car registration early on Saturday morning at the Camp 31 Barbecue/Hour glass location at 220 St. Joseph Street in downtown Brewton.
BREWTON, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Fairhope will not allow medical marijuana dispensary

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope City Council voted not to approve the addition of a medical marijuana dispensary in the city at their meeting Monday night. This comes after four other cities in Baldwin County approved their resolutions to allow for it: Daphne, Spanish Fort, Loxley and Foley. This factor played into the decision […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

‘The only land-use tool in the toolbox:’ Why zoning has become more important in Baldwin County

In Alabama’s fastest-growing county, citizens are making use of one of the few regulatory tools at their disposal to try and control development: zoning. As growth continues in Baldwin County, residents who live outside of one of the county’s municipalities have increasingly been looking to zoning as a way to control the growth in their areas. Since January, citizens in three planning districts have implemented zoning: 8, 37 and 35. Three more districts are in the preliminary stages of implementing zoning: 39, 38 and 14.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola dentist found guilty of battery, sentencing begins Nov. 1: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A jury found a Pensacola dentist guilty of battery Wednesday afternoon, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Since May 27, Dr. Charles Stamitoles has been arrested four times. Several employees and clients complained of “inappropriate conduct.” Stamitoles was convicting of slapping an employee on her back side and hugging her from […]
PENSACOLA, FL
ssrnews.com

U.S. 98 Florosa Bypass Proposed

A roughly three-mile bypass is being proposed for U.S. 98. The new roadway would create a parallel roadway north of U.S. 98, starting east of Solar Drive (near Arby’s) and ending at Green Drive (La Casa Blanca restaurant). Officials say it could be a game changing, long-term solution to help alleviate U.S. 98 congestion by allowing the Florosa Elementary school zone to be moved off the highway while also re-routing some westbound traffic from Hurlburt Field. Graphic by Romi White.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

