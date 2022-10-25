Read full article on original website
Related
‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity
Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career. Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame. Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him:...
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Alanis Morissette explains why her daughter doesn’t call her ‘mom’
Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know why her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, doesn’t call her mom. “My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” Morissette revealed during an Oct. 20 appearance on Audacy’s “Gary Bryan Morning Show.”
‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Three months after “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41, new details have been released about his death. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office told Page Six that he died from “acute combined drug toxicity.”
Here’s If Finneas ‘Approves’ of Sister Billie Eilish’s Relationship With The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford
Supportive siblings! Finneas just reacted to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship. A source close to the Grammy Award-winning music producer revealed that he “approves” of his sister’s relationship with The Neighborhood singer. The source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse go way back and...
Brockhampton Reveal Their Final Album ‘The Family’
Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family. As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17. The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long. In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last. At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank...
Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video
Adele will soon be rolling in the literature deep, after announcing her plans to hit pause on the music industry to further advance her education. In a conversation with fans surrounding the release of her music video "I Drink Wine" from her critically acclaimed "30" album that debuted nearly a year ago, Adele told her audience that after her highly-anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.
WFMZ-TV Online
Britney Spears appears to go on rant about Selena Gomez
Britney Spears appears to have launched a scathing attack on her friend Selena Gomez. The 40-year-old pop icon did not name her fellow former child star in the massive rant but dropped a number of cryptic clues that point to the post being about the 30-year-old star. Britney was seemingly...
WFMZ-TV Online
Ashley Judd fractures leg in 'freak accident' caused by grief
Ashley Judd fractured her leg in a "freak accident" caused by grief. The 54-year-old actress was the daughter of late singer Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 after years of suffering from depression - and explained that she had fractured her leg in an accident which she put down to the "clumsiness" she associates with the pain of losing a loved one.
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver concert to perform ‘Exile’ duet
LONDON — Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance Wednesday night during Bon Iver’s concert in London, performing the duet “Exile” live with Justin Vernon for the first time in person. Swift and Vernon collaborated virtually on “Exile” for the Disney+ documentary concert film “Folklore: The Long...
Comments / 0