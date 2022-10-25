ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs

Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
NBC News

Alanis Morissette explains why her daughter doesn’t call her ‘mom’

Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know why her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, doesn’t call her mom. “My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” Morissette revealed during an Oct. 20 appearance on Audacy’s “Gary Bryan Morning Show.”
Rolling Stone

Brockhampton Reveal Their Final Album ‘The Family’

Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family. As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17. The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long. In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last. At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank...
Fox News

Adele announces surprise career change after debuting her 'I Drink Wine' music video

Adele will soon be rolling in the literature deep, after announcing her plans to hit pause on the music industry to further advance her education. In a conversation with fans surrounding the release of her music video "I Drink Wine" from her critically acclaimed "30" album that debuted nearly a year ago, Adele told her audience that after her highly-anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, "I really want to get a degree in English literature," per The Sun.
WFMZ-TV Online

Britney Spears appears to go on rant about Selena Gomez

Britney Spears appears to have launched a scathing attack on her friend Selena Gomez. The 40-year-old pop icon did not name her fellow former child star in the massive rant but dropped a number of cryptic clues that point to the post being about the 30-year-old star. Britney was seemingly...
WFMZ-TV Online

Ashley Judd fractures leg in 'freak accident' caused by grief

Ashley Judd fractured her leg in a "freak accident" caused by grief. The 54-year-old actress was the daughter of late singer Naomi Judd - who took her own life in April 2022 after years of suffering from depression - and explained that she had fractured her leg in an accident which she put down to the "clumsiness" she associates with the pain of losing a loved one.
Pitchfork

Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch

Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.

