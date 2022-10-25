Read full article on original website
NBA Hot Seats: Sixers’ Doc Rivers favored to be first coach fired
A week into the regular season, several NBA coaches are already coming under intense scrutiny. The heat is highest on
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Mavs-Nets Game
Ben Simmons will be available for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets.
Pels' Zion Williamson to miss game vs. Luka Doncic, Mavericks with hip/back contusion
Williamson and Jones are two of the three Pelicans starters missing the game, along with Brandon Ingram, who suffered a concussion in the Pelicans' loss to the Jazz on Sunday. During that game, Zion took an awkward fall after he blocked Jordan Clarkson, and Clarkson returned the favor by blocking his dunk.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $35K
Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for inappropriate remarks made toward a game
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
Updated Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. OKC Thunder
The LA Clippers will now be without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris vs. OKC
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are in big trouble: Los Angeles' 0-4 start explained in four terrible stats
The 2022-23 NBA season has only just begun, yet it feels like the Lakers are already drowning. After Wednesday night's loss in Denver, Los Angeles (0-4) is one of only three teams without a win, joining Orlando (0-5) and Sacramento (0-3). Russell Westbrook sat out the latest defeat because of a hamstring injury, showing that the Lakers' issues go well beyond the former MVP.
The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard
The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant score high in Brooklyn Nets defeat at Memphis Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 37 points apiece but couldn't prevent the Brooklyn Nets falling to their second defeat of the season at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies won 134-124 with Desmond Bane setting career highs of 38 points and eight three-pointers. Ja Morant also added...
Pelicans Pick Up Options on Trey Murphy III, Kira Lewis Jr.
The New Orleans Pelicans chose to exercise options on two of their talented young guards.
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Grizzlies updated Williams' status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall...
Kawhi Leonard on the joy of finally being back from 'devastating' injury
LOS ANGELES – Kawhi Leonard is not prone to hyperbole. So, the word he chose to describe how he felt when he suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee during an NBA title push in 2021 was especially revealing. "It was just devastating getting hurt in that...
Houston Rockets All-Time Team: Starting Lineup, Bench, And Coach
The Houston Rockets have one of the most complete all-time rosters in NBA history.
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.
