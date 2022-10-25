ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sporting News

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers are in big trouble: Los Angeles' 0-4 start explained in four terrible stats

The 2022-23 NBA season has only just begun, yet it feels like the Lakers are already drowning. After Wednesday night's loss in Denver, Los Angeles (0-4) is one of only three teams without a win, joining Orlando (0-5) and Sacramento (0-3). Russell Westbrook sat out the latest defeat because of a hamstring injury, showing that the Lakers' issues go well beyond the former MVP.
lastwordonsports.com

The LA Clippers More to Worry About Than Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers (2-2) have long-term goals toward an NBA Championship at the end of this season. Their short-term goals, however, are flawed and have seen some serious issues. The Clippers have started the season with two close wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings but have since lost to the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have already seen lineup changes, with Paul George missing the 108-94 road loss to the Thunder on Tuesday night with an illness. Marcus Morris was out for a personal reason. Finally, Kawhi Leonard has missed two games due to injury management. Their absences have been significant, but the Clippers have bigger problems with the absence of their star players.
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022

Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
FOX Sports

Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams out with patellar tendinitis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies wing Ziaire Williams will miss four to six weeks because of patellar tendinitis in his right knee. The Grizzlies updated Williams' status Wednesday night. Williams had more tests with continuing soreness in his knee. The second-year small forward who was the 10th overall...
