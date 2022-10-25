Read full article on original website
Brewton Standard
Recovery Resource event planned Saturday
A growing — and changing — world of drug overdose requires new ideas and more resources to fight the problem. A trio of support groups will be on hand Saturday to help with infor-mation and support in a variety of areas when it comes to drugs in the community.
Brewton Standard
Lions to hold ‘Ribs and Rides’ show Saturday
In what has long been an annual tradition, the Greater Brewton Lions Club will be hosting their Ribs and Rides Car show on Saturday. The annual event will begin with car registration early on Saturday morning at the Camp 31 Barbecue/Hour glass location at 220 St. Joseph Street in downtown Brewton.
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
WEAR
Destroyed Santa Rosa County home likely caused by candle fire
HOLLEY-NAVARRE, Fla. -- A home in Santa Rosa County was destroyed in a fire just after midnight Tuesday. The Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted of a residential structure fire on the 2600 block of Salamanca Street at around 12:56 a.m. Upon arrival, crews discovered the home was over 50% involved,...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
Atmore Advance
3 county schools awarded gifts
Escambia County High School was one of three high schools in the county to receive an $8,000 gift from Sen. Greg Albritton, school system officials announced Monday. The other two schools were Flomaton High School and W.S. Neal High School. Albritton dropped off the checks recently at each school, which...
WEAR
Pensacola nursing home faces more allegations of elderly neglect
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Following Tuesday night's story on claims of neglect from a local senior living facility, family members of more patients are reaching out to WEAR News. Family of multiple patients have called the newsroom with similar claims to Kathleen Brewer, who told WEAR News Tuesday night her mother was lying in dirty bed sheets and dehydrated, among other issues before dying at 95.
PSC to host Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola State College will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in memory of Carla Williams this Thursday. Williams died in May due to domestic violence when her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her. A former PSC Lady Pirate basketball player, Williams spent more than 24 years working in PSC athletics, Collegiate […]
Robertsdale vigil to honor and remember crime victims
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in Robertsdale to remember and honor victims of crime across Baldwin County. The event is part of National Crime Prevention Month and hosted by Vocal Gulf Coast. Robertsdale Police Chief Bradley Kendrick is expected to speak and provide tips on how the community […]
WEAR
1 hospitalized after fight on Escambia County school bus
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was taken to a hospital after a fight on an Escambia County school bus Thursday afternoon. Escambia County deputies responded to the incident on Michigan Avenue around 5 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says possible charges are pending in the incident. The extent...
Atmore Advance
APD seeking info on overnight burglary at Buy-Rite Drugs
The Atmore Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred overnight Oct. 25 at Buy-Rite Drugs on Medical Park Drive. According to a release, those with information are asked to contact investigations at 251-368-9141.
utv44.com
Loxley rapist on the loose, women take safety precautions
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Loxley Police say a man beat and raped a 49-year-old woman who was home alone on County Road 68 Thursday morning. Investigators say the suspect had been watching the house and lured her to the door by yelling "police." With a dangerous predator on the loose, women say they're preparing themselves in case they're targeted next. Tonia, a friend of the victim, told us she installed surveillance cameras at her home and bought a gun.
1 dead in Santa Rosa County house fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One person is dead from a Monday afternoon house fire in Santa Rosa County, according to a release from officials. Six fire departments responded to the 8700 block of Chumuckla Hwy at around 2:02 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Firefighters received the call at around 1:46 p.m.. Allentown, Jay, Pace, […]
New law aims to slow catalytic converter thefts, 1st arrest in Baldwin County
A Foley man is in jail charged with possession of a "used or detached catalytic converter". It's the first arrest in Baldwin County under a new law that went into effect in June.
atmorenews.com
Man arrested with burglary tools after trying to elude police
A 63-year-old Atmore man was arrested October 17 on several charges after he fled from police who were investigating a reported burglary. According to Atmore Police Department reports, officers were sent to a residence in the 200 block of South 21st Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they...
Man stabbed in the abdomen: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said their officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen Tuesday night. Officers said the man was stabbed on North Palafox Street, near East Jordan Street. The man is conscious and alert. Officers said the stabbing happened just after 7:30 p.m.
Missing 12-year-old reported in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old girl at the Okaloosa Academy Charter School did not return home Monday to Fort Walton Beach. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Sania Morris, 12, was last seen wearing a blue Okaloosa Academy shirt, khaki pants, and Croc shoes. Sania is 5’2″, approximately 125 pounds and has […]
ECSO investigating domestic-related shooting on McBride Road, 1 arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road this morning. A 60-year-old male was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife when he went outside with a handgun and began shooting multiple shots inside the residence, striking the victim, according […]
Expired tag leads to fentanyl trafficking arrest in Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Wednesday morning, a man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after getting pulled over for an expired car tag, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Jeremy Edward Byrd, 46, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession […]
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of October 26, 2022
Mr. Johnny Ray Burkett, Sr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Pensacola, Fla. He was a lifelong resident of Atmore, Ala. and a member of Westside Baptist Church. He was employed with Masland Carpets with forty-two years of service. He was an avid Alabama Football Fan and always loved going to the Smoky Mountains. He had a love for gospel and country music, especially Johnny Cash. He had a heart of gold and was a faithful church goer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, was an avid tootsie roll eater, and he enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee.
