Bluefield, WV

Food Truck Incubator Program in Bluefield receives funding

By Aynae Simmons
 2 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Did you ever want to know what it takes to open your own food truck? Well, now you can learn from one organization in the City of Bluefield.

The Food Truck Incubator program recently received $400,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. This program benefits citizens in ten counties in Southern West Virginia.

It aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs learn about the business and gain the skills needed to operate and own a food truck.

Jim Spencer, Executive Director of the Bluefield Economic Development Authority, said the process begins with a ten-week free business class.

“They’ll either say this is too hard I don’t want to do this, which is good because we just saved them from making a big expenditure buying a truck or trailer. But for the ones who want to move forward, we have lenders lined up that can help them with a sit-down restaurant, a food trailer, or food truck,” Spencer said.

The application for the program plans to launch next Monday, October 31, 2022.

To find out about the food truck incubator program in full, head over to their website.

