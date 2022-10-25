Read full article on original website
Kanye West's hits keep coming: Here are the companies that have cut ties with him
Companies from Balenciaga to CAA to Adidas have cut ties with Ye amid antisemitic tirades. Now his Donda Academy is closing until next school year.
Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports
Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments
Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
Complex
Jaylen Brown Reverses Decision to Stick With Ye’s Donda Sports, Aaron Donald Also Announces Departure (UPDATE)
Brown announced the news Tuesday evening in a statement, writing that he will “always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”. “I do seek to continue providing mentorship, love, and support to the incredible children, faculty, and young athletes with...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Blasts LeBron James For Accusing The Media Of Setting Him Up To Slander Russell Westbrook: "You Did That My Brother."
Russell Westbrook has had a poor shooting start to the season, and he has been heavily criticized by both fans and media members alike. While it is clear that he has struggled, part of that isn't necessarily his fault, as he is a poor fit within the team's system. LeBron...
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
TMZ.com
Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy
Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
thesource.com
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson
Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
Bruce Brown Fires Back At LeBron James After The King Started Trash-Talking Him: “Your Game Plan Ain’t Working, Sir.”
Bruce Brown had a big comeback after LeBron James started trash-talking him during Nuggets vs. Lakers game.
TMZ.com
Russell Wilson Pours Heart Out In Birthday Post For Ciara
Russell Wilson turned into William Wordsworth for Ciara's birthday -- gushing over his wife in an emotional post on Tuesday ... and praising her as the perfect mother, businesswoman and partner. "God blessed the world on this day with you," the Denver Broncos quarterback said on Instagram. "I love you...
thecomeback.com
Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe
Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
