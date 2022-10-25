ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Antonio Brown Announces Decision On Kanye West, Donda Sports

Earlier this year, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was named president of Kanye West's Donda Sports organization. West has recently found himself at the center of public scrutiny for his collection of anti-semitic comments over the past few weeks. Despite heavy backlash from the vast majority of West's business partners, Brown has elected to stick with his close friend.
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown addresses Kanye West comments

Kanye West has lost a lot of money in the wake of his antisemitic remarks, but Antonio Brown is sticking by his side. Brown, who is the president of West’s Donda Sports agency, issued a statement on Tuesday saying he will remain in his position. He defended his “brother” Kanye and criticized the companies that have cut ties with West.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Shuts Down Donda Academy

Kanye West's Donda Academy is officially toast ... the rapper just shuttered the doors to his school ... at least for now, as his troubles mount following his antisemitic remarks. The school's principal, Jason Angell, fired off an email to the parents of students, informing them that "at the discretion...
thesource.com

Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake

Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Golden State Warriors Andrew Wiggins’ Girlfriend, Mychal Johnson

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors extended their contract in October 2022. That means the small forward, along with his baby mama and kids, are staying in San Francisco. Andrew Wiggins’ girlfriend, Mychal Johnson, used to draw attention for her own skills on the court. But now NBA fans keep an eye out for any good-natured family rivalry between Johnson and her sister, who is hitched to another NBA pro. In this Mychal Johnson wiki, we reveal more about this Warriors WAG’s background.
TMZ.com

Russell Wilson Pours Heart Out In Birthday Post For Ciara

Russell Wilson turned into William Wordsworth for Ciara's birthday -- gushing over his wife in an emotional post on Tuesday ... and praising her as the perfect mother, businesswoman and partner. "God blessed the world on this day with you," the Denver Broncos quarterback said on Instagram. "I love you...
thecomeback.com

Disturbing details emerge about former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe

Some very unfortunate details emerged on Thursday about the arrest of former NBA guard Eric Bledsoe following a disturbing altercation with his girlfriend on Wednesday. According to TMZ, Bledsoe was arrested after officers responded to a call about a domestic incident Wednesday night. The victim claims that Bledsoe slapped her,...
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal

Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
