MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Audi RS3 First Test: Properly Special, Numbers Be Damned
They're the last of their kind. Several of the world's greatest and most powerful engines in history are about to meet their maker: the naturally aspirated V-12 of Ferrari's 812 series of cars, the Lamborghini Huracán's V-10, and the insane quad-turbo W-16 of the Bugatti Chiron. Sad times to be sure, but those engines power astronomically priced supercars—more than $5 million in the case of the Chiron. What about something more attainable?
Ferrari To Unveil LaFerrari Replacement In 2024
2013 saw the arrival of the LaFerrari, codenamed F150, and as Maranello's first full hybrid, it was an instant classic that has only seen its value climb as the years have gone by. According to a post on the Auto Pareri forum, an allegedly leaked document shows that the son of LaFerrari will arrive in 2024 in highly limited numbers.
MotorTrend Magazine
Nissan Shows Off Customized Trucks and a Ariya Woody Surf Wagon for SEMA 2022
If you like truck stuff, then you'll be interested in what Nissan is bringing to the 2022 SEMA Show. With three of the company's main booth vehicles are pickups, you'd think this would be an all off-road display, but don't fret—there's some refreshing variety. Nissan will also display a new Ariya concept that's ready for the next wave, and two 2023 Zs that are ready for the track and the street. You'll find them all in the Center West Hall at SEMA 2022.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
MotorTrend Magazine
Inside SME's New 3,080-HP Billet-Aluminum LS Engine
There's no denying that the LSX engine family has been hugely successful and impressive, and aftermarket support for it has been plentiful, boosting the platform's horsepower-making ability. We've seen impressive power-output from these engines over the years, but enthusiasts have pushed the OE components—as well as many aftermarket parts—well beyond their design envelopes. The result can be an unreliable engine program, and that's the last thing you want when you're spending big bucks for big performance. Steve Morris of Steve Morris Engines (SME) decided to build an LS engine that could not only surpass all aftermarket offerings in the power-delivery department, but do so with drag-and-drive reliability.
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
MotorTrend Magazine
Hollywood Hot Rods’ Troy Ladd Builds a Low-Buck ’31 Ford Coupe
What does internationally renowned hot rod builder Troy Ladd of Hollywood Hot Rods do on his one day off? Why, he builds himself a hot rod, of course. "The cars we build for our customers are pretty intense," said Troy, "they're highly detailed, and I like that, but I wanted to build something simple, something that I could drive, that wasn't over-detailed, and didn't have much in the way of paint. In other words, something I could drive to work, race occasionally and not worry about—too much."
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty's New Diesel Throws Down 1,200 LB-FT, Drags 40,000 Pounds
Let's not date ourselves here, but once upon a time, it would have seemed unfathomable for a mere consumer-level heavy-duty pickup truck to pack 500 hp under its hood and tow 40,000 pounds. And yet here we are, with the 2023 Super Duty capable of those best-in-class claims and more when it comes to towing, hauling, horsepower, and torque. The numbers keep creepin' up; it's admittedly hard to keep up. Let's briefly unpack some of the new Super Duty's numbers, acknowledging that it's not all about numbers—or is it?
Tesla to receive the most essential tool for Cybertruck, Gigapress
The manufacturer of Tesla's big casting press, https://www.idragroup.com/en/gigapressItalian company Idra, revealed that it is now shipping Tesla's Cybertruck Giga Press, which will replace the current record holder for the largest press in the world. The new 9000t Gigapress was displayed, boxed, and prepared for delivery to Tesla's Giga-Texas facility in...
MotorTrend Magazine
New Street Performance Brake Pedals With Adjustable Ratio From Wilwood
Three things about Wilwood Engineering that you may not know:. They're a VIP in the world of high-performance disc brakes. They offer not only brake kits (including conversion and bolt-on styles), but also master cylinders, hubs, pads, rotors, and the like. They cover a lot of ground (and sky): street,...
This Elegant Italian Cruiser Just Debuted at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show, and You Can Drive It ‘Off the Lot’
With demand for high-end boats still outstripping supply, visitors to this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show are facing the reality of delivery dates stretching two to four years from now. But there’s one boat quietly making its North American debut at the show that can be “driven off...
MotorTrend Magazine
Showroom Racer: 1969 Hemi Charger Road Test
It's doubtful that I'd ever want a hemi-engined Dodge Charger 500 for my street machine, but if I did, it would be an assembly-line copy of the kind of car used in 1974 NASCAR action. If it was a tunnel-port 427 Torino that interested me, I'd still be searching for one. You've got to hand it to the Chrysler guys; if they race it, they also sell it. That really doesn't make them heroes, but it does help promote the image of stock car racing. When you can buy your race car, or at least the basics of one, through a dealership, you're a lot closer to racing real stock cars.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Acura Integra vs. 2022 Audi A3: Nice Value, Need More Flavor
Buying a premium small SUV isn't the only way to show the world you're moving up in life. Used to be, getting a new small luxury car like the Acura Integra or Audi A3 was the principal way to make that flex. These days, that segment is growing again as automakers want to woo customers into their product families for not just one purchase, but many more down the road.
RideApart
E-REX Is A 1-Stroke, Opposed-Piston Engine That Weighs Just 83 Pounds
For those who love them, two-strokes hold a special place in many a gearhead’s heart. However, even the fondest two-stroke fanatic can’t deny the truth of that two-smoke nickname. It’s simply a fact of life—and whether you love or hate that smell, it’s also hardly a low-emissions proposition.
Boat of the Week: This New 99-Foot Explorer Blends Salty Tugboat Design With Loads of Luxury
Not bad for a designer who’s never designed a luxury yacht before. Meet Jozeph Forakis, who penned the polarizing, tugboat-inspired looks for CL Yachts’ brand-new CLX96 explorer, arguably Boat of the Show at this week’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Before joining CL in early 2017, the...
MotorTrend Magazine
MotorTrend's Car Compare Tool Is Live! Try It for Yourself
There's no getting around it: The MotorTrend Car Compare tool isn't the first comparison tool ever created, but it's definitely one of the best. Taking our time allowed us to focus on what's most important in a new or used car search—saving you precious time. This process can be overwhelming; demystifying it is at the heart of everything we do on the Buyer's Guide. So let us continue being a part of your journey with the MotorTrend Buyer's Guide Car Compare tool—here's what makes ours so good.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep Wants Help Naming the New All-Electric Wagoneer SUV
The new, and smallest member of the Jeep Wagoneer family needs a name. It is an electric midsize SUV that is coming in 2024 to round out the Wagoneer family that currently consists of the 2023 Jeep Wagoneer and the 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, both of which are fullsize SUVs and have more massive long-wheelbase versions. Jeep has codenamed the EV the Wagoneer "S" for speed because its 600 horsepower should propel it to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. The Wagoneer S is a premium midsize SUV—a full size smaller—and will go on sale as a 2025 model to compete against the Land Rover Ranger Rover Sport.
MotorTrend Magazine
Everything That Went Wrong With Our 2021 Land Rover Defender 110
Deserved or not, Land Rover has a reputation for building unreliable vehicles. I find that a bit odd, considering both my personal and professional experience with the brand. It's anecdotal, sure, but over the past 17 years of MT long-term Land Rovers, only one, a diesel-powered 2016 Range Rover Sport, had had a mechanical issue, major or otherwise. Now that it's nearing the end of its stay with us, I feel comfortable counting our long-term 2021 Land Rover Defender 110 among the more reliable Land Rovers in our fleet, though it most certainly wasn't without problems. Here's everything that's broken on our Defender during its stay with us.
