Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University
Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
Senate candidate Charles Booker stopping in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday
PADUCAH — Democratic senate candidate Charles Booker of Kentucky will make stops in Benton, Paducah, and Hopkinsville on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. Benton Mike Miller Park 596 US Hwy 68 W 2 p.m. Paducah Paducah Beer Werks 301 N. 4th St. 4 p.m. Hopkinsville Hokinsville Brewing...
Questionable water in Edmonson County explained
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live in Edmonson County, you might have noticed a change in your water. Edmonson County Water District has had several factors working against them, in terms of providing clean water for the community. For one, the removal of the dam caused the “Green...
8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience in their possible future careers. With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get...
WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
Second deadly tick-borne cattle disease detected in KY, this time in Barren Co.
Another case of a potentially deadly cattle disease has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria orientalis Ikedia, a tick-borne protozoon carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick (ALT), has been diagnosed in a 12-year-old cow in Barren County. The first case diagnosed...
Amendment 1: What it means for Tennessee’s ‘Right to Work’
What Amendment 1 would mean for Tennessee's "right to work" laws, unions in the state, and more.
View From The Hill: “Nightmare on Normal Street” is the theme of WKU’s Homecoming this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s Homecoming weekend and WKU is leaning into Halloween with this year’s theme “Nightmare on Normal Street.”. Amy Bingham has the spooky details in this week’s View from the Hill. The parade, the tailgate, the game Saturday against North Texas, all...
Arts of Southern Kentucky announces $500,000 gift to name main art gallery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details of a $500,000 gift from Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin. The $500,000 gift from the Goodwins will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment. In recognition of this significant contribution, the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will bear their names. A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin’s hand-carved bird sculptures.
High School students in seven Kentucky counties can get a head start on college
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky University in Glasgow announced the launch of its Early College program. It allows 100 juniors and seniors in seven counties in south central Kentucky to earn up to thirty hours of college credit while fulfilling high school requirements. “In those areas, a lot...
Women indicted in death of Scottsville man
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key Events
Local Democrats tout visit from state party chair, push 44th District House candidate. As the 2022 elections approach on November 8th, the Sumner County Democratic Party is touting a key stop by the state's Democratic Party Chair and pushing the candidacy of 44th District House candidate Kesa Fowler.
Beautiful Fundraiser Held for Muhlenberg County, Kentucky Man Battling Cancer
David Kelley is a graduate of Daviess County, class of 1989, who now lives in Muhlenberg County. He was recently diagnosed with cancer, and there was a benefit held to help offset medical expenses. Here's a look back at a fun day of fundraising. David has been described as a...
Terry Hatton talks about his new book: Kentucky Hustlers
WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian. Harley Chestnut, Jaqueline Fauber, and Princess Reed are working to give donations to those affected by the Hurricane in Florida. October is National Substance Abuse Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matthew Arnold and...
Warren County Composite MTB places 4th overall in state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County 6th-12th grade mountain biking team achieved a fourth-place finish overall in the state out of 15 teams. The state championship took place in Elizabethtown, KY on October 23rd. “Our ranking is especially notable considering we compete against several teams that have nearly...
WKU's Social Work Student Union and NAACP are helping with relief to those affected by Ian
Kentucky Hustler reveals the inner workings of global sports corruption– from Rose Bowl selection committees to international soccer federations. October is National Substance Abuse Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. Matthew Arnold and Christy Wall talk to Allie the importance of understanding treatment, recovery, and addiction. Showers and storms...
WKU Football will play Ohio State next season
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier today it was officially put on the schedule that WKU Football will be traveling to another big 10 stadium, this time in Columbus, Ohio where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ohio State Twitter page released the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule with...
Multimillion-dollar investment in Breckinridge County brings new jobs, potential for future growth
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- State and local leaders gathered in Breckinridge County on Tuesday to ceremoniously break ground on a new manufacturing facility. Atlas Machine and Supply Inc. broke ground on its $3.5 million project, which calls for a 32,500-square-foot facility in Hardinsburg. "Today is the biggest jobs announcement in...
