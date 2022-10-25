ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

cumberland.edu

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Speaks at Cumberland University

Cumberland University hosted former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice and active Cumberland University Board of Trust member William C. Koch, Jr. as he participated in the university’s Vise Library Speaker Series on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. Justice Koch shared his experience with the pardon and parole scandal that ousted a Tennessee governor from office and sent the governor to prison.
LEBANON, TN
WBKO

Questionable water in Edmonson County explained

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live in Edmonson County, you might have noticed a change in your water. Edmonson County Water District has had several factors working against them, in terms of providing clean water for the community. For one, the removal of the dam caused the “Green...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

8th graders experience the workforce hands-on at SCK Launch 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The fifth-annual Southcentral Kentucky Launch Experience took place earlier today, giving local eighth-graders a hands-on experience in their possible future careers. With over 3000 students attending the event over a few days, SCK Launch hosted many local businesses and colleges for the students to get...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU to name residence hall in honor of Margaret Munday

AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - This Friday, WKU will honor their first African American student and graduate, Margaret Munday, by naming a residence hall in her honor. In 1956, Logan County native Margaret Munday made history as the first African American student to enroll at Western Kentucky State College (later to become WKU) after desegregation. She studied music and was a member of the Western Chorus.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Another case of tick-borne cattle disease detected in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Another case of a potentially dangerous disease of cattle has been detected in Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn. The disease, Theileria Orientalis Ikedia, is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned tick. It was detected in a 12-year-old beef cow in Barren County.
FRANKFORT, KY
WBKO

Arts of Southern Kentucky announces $500,000 gift to name main art gallery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Arts of Southern Kentucky announced details of a $500,000 gift from Dr. Robert and Pat Goodwin. The $500,000 gift from the Goodwins will be split evenly between operating expenses and the establishment of the Robert and Pat Goodwin Endowment. In recognition of this significant contribution, the main art gallery at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) will bear their names. A portion of the gallery will be set aside to feature a rotating exhibit of Dr. Goodwin’s hand-carved bird sculptures.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Women indicted in death of Scottsville man

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women were indicted Wednesday by a Allen County Grand Jury in the death of a Scottsville man in September. Annissa Stanton, 28, of Nashville, Tennessee, was indicted on the charges of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device, possession of an open alcohol beverage in a motor vehicle, illegal possession of alcohol in a dry territory, operating on a suspended operator’s license, first-degree criminal mischief, failure to wear a seatbelt, speeding and first-degree disorderly conduct.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Terry Hatton talks about his new book: Kentucky Hustlers

BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren County Composite MTB places 4th overall in state

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County 6th-12th grade mountain biking team achieved a fourth-place finish overall in the state out of 15 teams. The state championship took place in Elizabethtown, KY on October 23rd. “Our ranking is especially notable considering we compete against several teams that have nearly...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU Football will play Ohio State next season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier today it was officially put on the schedule that WKU Football will be traveling to another big 10 stadium, this time in Columbus, Ohio where they will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ohio State Twitter page released the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule with...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

