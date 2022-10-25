Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
wbwn.com
Toys for Tots: 75th Anniversary
Each year Toys for Tots of McLean County collects and distributes toys to thousands of children in need in our area. Toys of Tots knows that no child deserves to wake up on Christmas morning without a toy under their tree and we are asking for your help this holiday season to make it special for the kids in McLean County.
capitolwolf.com
“Dark money” allegation for Nikki
Central Illinois Republicans are trying to get voters interested in how Democrat Nikki Budzinski (pictured) makes her money. Budzinski, of Springfield, and Republican Regan Deering, of Decatur, are vying for the new and open 13th Congressional District. Pointing to a Better Government Association investigation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says...
Illinois football gets 2023 schedule
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The 2023 Big Ten football schedule has been released. Some games to note, Illinois will face Penn State at home next year for the cross-over game. They will not be facing Michigan or Ohio State. 2023 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE Date Opponent Location Sept. 2 Toledo Memorial Stadium Sept. 9 at Kansas Lawrence, […]
wglt.org
Bloomington quietly moving toward Smart Cities tech
The Town of Normal is making Smart Cities technology a big priority. The City of Bloomington has been less vocal on that front, but Bloomington also is leveraging new tech. Smart Cities technology, broadly defined, is supposed to make city operations smoother for the public and more efficient for the municipality.
Urbana Park District ends mask mandate
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates. The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously […]
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
wglt.org
Westminster Village CEO Barb Nathan to retire
The CEO of Westminster Village in Bloomington will step down early next year after more than a decade at the helm of Bloomington-Normal's largest continuing care retirement community. Barb Nathan will retire in mid-February, and will be replaced as CEO by Matt Riehle, the current chief operating officer. The Westminster...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
‘Keep your dogs secured;’ Coles Co. shelter’s request and warning
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Animal Shelter has a simple request for dog owners, but also warned of the consequences of failing to heed their request. On Facebook, the shelter requested that people secure their dogs ahead of the arrival of delivery workers. This comes after staff said two postal workers were either […]
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
chambanamoms.com
Where to Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey in Champaign-Urbana
How to get a local turkey for your Thanksgiving table in Champaign-Urbana. As spooky season comes to a close, all eyes turn to the next holiday: Thanksgiving. It’s time to secure your turkey, and plenty of local spots have them available. Chambanamoms.com thanks Common Ground Food Co-Op for presenting...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board considers adding teaching assistants
Board member Al Scheider, who has been advocating for more teaching assistants during the last several meetings, brought it up again on Tuesday. He had looked at the district’s financial situation, he said, and there are ample reserves that could pay salaries for those assistants. “I can’t imagine anyone...
Accident cleared on I-57 North
Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022 The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m. “Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials […]
Herald & Review
Decatur brings Great Neighbors together
DECATUR — Great Streets, Great Neighbors is an initiative designed to bring Decatur communities together. “We want them to feel that this is their project, because it is,” said Terrence “Tat” Taylor, essential skills facilitator at Richland Community College. “To get those within the neighborhood in which the project will be held, to get their views, opinions, thoughts, their collaboration, to get their validation.”
25newsnow.com
Man found guilty of torture in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for torturing his girlfriend earlier this year. As part of a plea deal, Meontay Wheeler, 23, pled guilty to a charge of aggravated battery infliction of torture, which is a Class 1 felony. Two...
Champaign man saves neighbor from house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is credited with saving his neighbor from his home on Tuesday after the home caught fire. The fire happened at 1002 North Third Street near the intersection of Third and Beardsley Avenue. Champaign Fire officials said that when they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming from the home. […]
Comments / 0