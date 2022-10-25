ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
GREEN BAY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street

October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
WEST BEND, WI
Go Valley Kids

The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!

There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
CHILTON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI

Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wisconsinexaminer.com

Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere

Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
BELLEVUE, WI
whbl.com

COVID-19 Here Steady…Another Death…DPH Discontinues Online Positive Case Interview Form

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be fading into some sort of “normalcy” as trends have steadied, and only incremental changes are seen in overall trends. Deaths due to covid are unlikely to ever be accepted as “normal”, though, and so the latest brings a reminder that regardless of how “everyday” the coronavirus has become, it is still a threat.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin

There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
SUAMICO, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
nomadlawyer.org

Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Bonfire explosion victim has feeding tube removed

(WLUK) -- One of the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion has passed a milestone in his recovery. According to an online fundraiser, Brandon Brzeczkowski has had his feeding tube removed. His first request was chocolate chip bars, his aunt Jen Ziech wrote. While Brzeczkowski remains in pain, his family...
PULASKI, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy