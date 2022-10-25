Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Bellin offering COVID-19 boosters to everyone 5 and older
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Everyone 5 and older can now get the new COVID-19 booster shot through Bellin Health. The Green Bay-based health system announced Friday that it is offering Pfizer's bivalent booster to everyone 5 and older, and Moderna's bivalent booster to everyone 6 and older. "Bivalent" means the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Drive-thru coffee shop planned for S. Main Street
October 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 the West Bend Plan Commission will consider a proposal for development of a drive-thru coffee shop in the parking lot in front of Hobby Lobby, 1800 S. Main Street in West Bend. Washington County Insider...
The North Pole Christmas Village in Chilton is a Not to Miss Family Favorite!
There are so many excellent holiday light and decoration displays to explore in the Fox Valley. One of our favorites has become a family tradition and is unlike any of the others. The North Pole, previously located in Kaukauna, has been welcoming families at their new permanent home in Chilton, Wisconsin since 2020. They have revamped many of their displays for the 2022 season and added ‘Santa’s Teddy Bear Village’, too!
pleasantviewrealty.com
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski community remains 'Raider Strong,' sells yard signs to support bonfire victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Pulaski community is continuing to show its support for the victims of a bonfire explosion earlier this month. “It's everything," Elevate 97 Accounts Coordinator Brittney Pieper said. "Everyone's trying to find ways to donate money to that families that really, really need it.”. In one of...
94.3 Jack FM
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Nitrate groundwater contamination widespread in De Pere
Groundwater pollution in several parts of Assembly District 2 have reached unsafe levels, according to data collected in Brown and Mantiwoc counties. Wells around Greenlake, Cooperstown, Maribel, and north of Kellnersville and Francis Creek have all tested for high levels of nitrate. Nitrate is the state’s most common groundwater contaminant....
Fox11online.com
Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
whbl.com
COVID-19 Here Steady…Another Death…DPH Discontinues Online Positive Case Interview Form
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be fading into some sort of “normalcy” as trends have steadied, and only incremental changes are seen in overall trends. Deaths due to covid are unlikely to ever be accepted as “normal”, though, and so the latest brings a reminder that regardless of how “everyday” the coronavirus has become, it is still a threat.
Scam Targeting Seniors With Water Bills Reported In Wisconsin
There's yet another scam you should be aware of. This scam has the basic formula scammers love with a twist that would be easy to fall for, especially in today's day and age. A global pandemic and tight financial times are not causing scammers to call it quits. In fact, there are just as many scams as there were a few years ago, possibly even more. Scammers have capitalized on everything from COVID-19 to vaccine rollout to stimulus checks, and more.
wearegreenbay.com
Dirt bike causes $50k in damages to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Greenville are trying to identify a driver of a dirt bike that caused substantial damage to fresh concrete on WIS 15 in Outagamie County. Authorities say that the damage occurred by Manley Road in Greenville, and estimate the cost to repair the damage...
WBAY Green Bay
Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Fox11online.com
National Drug Take Back Day events held across Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands of the wrong...
nomadlawyer.org
Sheboygan: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sheboygan, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sheboygan Wisconsin. Summer activities begin as early as Memorial Day Weekend, when marinas fill with boaters and a full boating season begins. If you’ve never been sailing before, you can take a “First Sail” class from the Sailing Education Association of Sheboygan, which will teach you the basics of boating.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County looks to combat opioid crisis by offering free overdose training sessions
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Battling the opioid crisis has become a community effort. The Winnebago County Health Department is looking to make sure that the community has the skills it needs to address overdoses. The department will be hosting virtual training sessions to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose...
wearegreenbay.com
Roundabout set to close in Bellevue, WisDOT cites why
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced a short-term closure at the US 141 and Allouez Avenue roundabout in the Village of Bellevue. Officials say that crews will be repairing two failed inlets located in the inner circle of the roundabout. Failed inlets cause ‘water...
WBAY Green Bay
Tammy Elliott returning to Action 2 News This Morning after Long COVID battle
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tammy Elliott is returning to Action 2 News This Morning after a battle with Long COVID. Tammy will be back with the team on Monday, Oct. 31. Tammy will share her story of her fight against COVID-19 and how it sidelined her for over a month.
Fox11online.com
Bonfire explosion victim has feeding tube removed
(WLUK) -- One of the victims of the Pulaski-area bonfire explosion has passed a milestone in his recovery. According to an online fundraiser, Brandon Brzeczkowski has had his feeding tube removed. His first request was chocolate chip bars, his aunt Jen Ziech wrote. While Brzeczkowski remains in pain, his family...
