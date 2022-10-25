ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Side charter school asks Mayor Lightfoot to step in as CPS takeover vote looms

By Andrea Medina, Eli Ong
CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Education is expected to vote on whether or not CPS will take over two South Side charter schools Wednesday.

Urban Prep Academy’s Englewood and Bronzeville campuses are the two charter schools in question. Faculty and parents held a meeting at Urban Prep’s Englewood campus Tuesday afternoon to demand Mayor Lori Lightfoot step in to prevent a CPS takeover from happening.

“CPS is trying to destroy the work that we have done, which has led to 2,200 graduates realizing their dreams of having the opportunity to attend college,” said Troy Boyd Jr., Urban Prep Academy’s chief operating officer.

In a statement, CPS claimed financial mismanagement, legal violations and allegations of sexual misconduct by the school’s founder as reasons to revoke the school’s charter.

“Many of the issues they’re referencing are from years ago,” Boyd said. “And it’s worth noting we were approved and renewed each of those years. we’re in good financial standing.”

According to CPS, the inspector general investigation into sexual misconduct was concluded on June 30th, finding Urban Park Academies in violation of Title IX provisions, while the IG investigation into causes of financial difficulties is ongoing and not concluded.

If the CPS Board of Education takes over the school’s charter, it would not close, but become a part of the CPS school system. Urban Prep leaders believe Black male students will not have the same success rate under CPS as they have with their leadership but have expressed optimism in being able to continue their educational mission independently.

“Meanwhile, we’ll continue cultivating strong and prepared young black men who will go on making this city, state, country and world the best place possible,” Boyd Jr. said.

