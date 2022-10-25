Read full article on original website
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
Coos County Commissioners host annual chat
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Coos County Board of Commissioners to its Wednesday Business Connection. From saving taxpayers money to county upgrades, the three-member board shared updates with community members. The Solid Waste Department and the Parks Department are in the black,...
Ed Lund Park closed to accommodate fence installation at Fire Station in Empire
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has hired a private contractor to install a new fence at Fire Station No. 2 in Empire. The city says in order to accommodate the installation, Ed Lund Park, on 135 S. Wall Street, will be closed Thursday and Friday, October 27th and 28th.
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Hiker rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue; treated for hypothermia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi, called 911 Friday evening, October 21, and asked for emergency assistance as he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms. Hassan had told 911 operators that he had tried to beat the incoming inclement weather, but was unsuccessful. He stated...
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
Sutherlin PD: Theft suspect found in brush by K9, tased in hospital escape attempt
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man arrested for trespass and theft tried to escape from the hospital where he was taken before jail, the Sutherlin Police Department says. The man was tased and taken back into custody. The Sutherlin Police Department says that 11:20 a.m. on Monday, October 24, officers...
Incoming precipitation continues to cool active fire conditions for Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — On Monday, the western side of the Cedar Creek Fire received more than half an inch of rain, the eastern side received two tenths of an inch. Fire officials expect a break in wet weather until later Tuesday when the next weather system moves in from the Pacific.
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
