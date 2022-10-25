Man arrested on suspicion of child endangerment not charged

Update (Oct. 28) : Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, was due in court Wednesday after an arrest on several charges related to the death of a baby. He was not charged.

Kern County District Attorney Joseph Kinzel told 17 News that the case has been sent back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a baby’s death that happened Oct. 22.

The night of the incident, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office told 17 News about the investigation and that the death was possibly due to natural causes.

Robert Wayne Coberly, 33, the child’s father was arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Coberly is being held on suspicion of child endangerment under circumstances or conditions likely to produce great bodily harm or death, possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and under the influence of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

