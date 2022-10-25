Read full article on original website
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 10/26/22: Can the Cavaliers Cover?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
Jets' Corey Davis (knee) DNP on Wednesday
New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 8's game against the New England Patriots. Davis missed practice on Wednesday with a knee injury he suffered during Week 7's win over the Denver Broncos. Elijah Moore (personal) was back at practice on Wednesday.
Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will not practice on Wednesday, according to Mike McCarthy. Elliott will work exclusively with the Cowboys' director of rehabilitation on Wednesday and will not participate in practice. Elliott sprained his knee in Week 7's win over Detroit, but stayed in the game, logging 57 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 15 carries. Elliott has a history of playing through injuries, but his status for Sunday is now unclear. Tony Pollard would see an increase in touches if Elliott is sidelined. The Cowboys have their bye in Week 9.
Paul George starting for Clippers on Thursday, Terance Mann coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. George will return to the lineup on Thursday after missing Los Angeles' last game with an illness. Terance Mann moves to the bench. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Oklahoma City.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
Anthony Davis (back) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness. He was listed probable Wednesday and ended up playing through it, but now he's been downgraded to questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dyson Daniels (ankle) questionable for New Orleans Friday night
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Daniels is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to suit up in Friday night's contest to kick off the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Jose Alvarado (back) questionable Friday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado is dealing with lower back spasms. As a result, the team has given him a questionable tag for Friday night's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) ruled out for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Thursday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. This was foreshadowed when Dedmon was downgraded to questionable just 90 minutes before tipoff. Due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, the veteran big will not suit up. Expect more minutes for Nikola Jovic.
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) inactive on Wednesday, Bruce Brown to start
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter Jr. will sit on Wednesday night for injury management reasons. Expect Bruce Brown to play more minutes at the forward positions against a Lakers' team ranked second in defensive rating.
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
LaMelo Ball (ankle) still out for Charlotte Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will not play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Ball is still recovering from the sprained left ankle he suffered in the preseason. While the original timeline estimated he'd likely miss 2-3 games, this will now be his fifth consecutive absence with no estimated date of return currently known.
Walker Kessler (illness) questionable Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler is dealing with what is being called an illness. Two of his teammates just entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though, so it's something to monitor over the next 24 hours.
Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder on Thursday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey will miss a second straight game and the early rule-out suggests he could remain out through the weekend. Tre Mann should see more opportunities again on Thursday. He played 36 minutes on Tuesday and scored 25 points (10-of-24 field goals) with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, and 2 three-pointers.
