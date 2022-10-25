Read full article on original website
How Much is Kanye West Worth After Losing Most of His Fortune?
Kanye West is no longer a billionaire. After being flagged on Instagram and Twitter for antisemitic comments, companies who partnered with the rapper are dropping him en masse. Read More: 10 Richest...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
The Hollywood Gossip
Gisele Bundchen Says She's "Done" With Tom Brady; Antonio Brown Taunts GOAT QB On Instagram
Well, we probably should’ve known this would happen. Every time an A-list couple gets divorced, their reps swear the split will be civil (after they finally admit that it’s actually happening, of course), and every time things eventually get ugly. In fact, the more famous the couple, the...
'Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech': LeBron James CUTS Kanye West Episode Of His Show 'The Shop' Over Rapper's Recent Controversies
LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under...
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Complex
Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts
JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
NME
Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”
Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Kanye West calls Khloe Kardashian a ‘liar’ over claims about daughter Chicago’s birthday
Kanye West walks with Balenciaga's models in mud pit for Paris Fashion Week show. Kanye West has hit back at Khloe Kardashian after the Good American founder urged the rapper to “stop tearing” her sister Kim down. On Wednesday (5 October), the 45-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News
After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg
Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.”. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd. During his...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Shares Alleged Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston A Crackhead
Candace Owens may be known for her political commentary and conservative stance, but recently she’s been targeting the entertainment industry. Last week, she and Kanye West broke the internet when they stood side by side wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts. She stood up for their actions by...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Antonio Brown made a shirt with Tom Brady’s wife on it & all proceeds go to fatherless children
Oh man, Antonio Brown is messed up. He is now selling T-shirts with Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele on them for 50 dollars and claims that all proceeds will go to fatherless children. Antonio Brown keeps clowning Tom Brady and it maybe working. Tom Brady looks lost on the football...
