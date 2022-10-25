ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Complex

Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts

JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Decision News

After missing the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the New York Jets, Russell Wilson will return for Sunday's London game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Wilson has pronounced himself "ready to roll" for this weekend's matchup at Wembley Stadium. The NFL world took to...
Vibe

Kanye West Calls Out Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Akademiks, And Peter Rosenberg

Kanye West alleges that DJ Akademiks, Peter Rosenberg, and Charlamagne tha God are all being controlled by “Jewish media.”. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Daily Mail uploaded a video of the fashion designer discussing N.O.R.E’s recent decision to apologize for Ye’s false claims regarding George Floyd. During his...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
