Read full article on original website
Related
‘Fame changes everyone around you’: Lewis Capaldi says Ed Sheeran warned him about perils of celebrity
Lewis Capaldi got some words of warning about the perils of fame from Ed Sheeran when he was first starting out in his career. Sheeran warned Capaldi that the people around him might change as a result of his mounting fame. Speaking toThe Guardian, Capaldi recalled Sheeran saying to him:...
netflixjunkie.com
“I actually didn’t know…”- Billie Eilish Once Told How She Could Not Recognize Taylor Swift on One of Her Favorite Songs
Billie Eilish is one of the most influential artists of our generation. In recent times, Billie’s prominence in the music industry has rose sharply. She enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, but she is a fan of Justin Bieber AKA a die-hard Belieber. Time and again, she has expressed her love for Justin’s songs. However, do you know that the Lovely singer is also a massive Taylor Swift fan? As strange as it sounds, one of Billie’s favorite childhood songs was sung by Taylor Swift, but the former didn’t know it until now.
Alanis Morissette explains why her daughter doesn’t call her ‘mom’
Alanis Morissette thinks you oughta know why her 6-year-old daughter, Onyx, doesn’t call her mom. “My daughter has taken to calling me by my full name because she notices that no one uses my full name when we’re in personal environments,” Morissette revealed during an Oct. 20 appearance on Audacy’s “Gary Bryan Morning Show.”
‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Three months after “The Voice” and “America’s Got Talent” contestant Nolan Neal died at the age of 41, new details have been released about his death. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office told Page Six that he died from “acute combined drug toxicity.”
Brockhampton Reveal Their Final Album ‘The Family’
Six months after announcing their “final album,” the group has detailed their last LP, The Family. As revealed in an album teaser posted Thursday on Brockhampton’s YouTube, The Family will arrive on Nov. 17. The Family preorder page offers a few more details, with the limited edition box noting that the album is 17 songs and 35 minutes long. In January, Brockhampton announced they would be going on an “indefinite hiatus.” The group then canceled their 2022 tour dates and stated that their performances at Coachella would be their last. At the time, Brockhampton said on social media, “From the bottom of our hearts, thank...
Yakima Herald Republic
I'm inspired by the strength of women, says Jessica Chastain
I'm inspired by the strength of women, says Jessica Chastain. Movie star Jessica Chastain is determined to shine a light on brilliant women. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health
Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health. Hugh Jackman is “really proud” of his kids, daughter Ava, 17, and Oscar, 22, for talking about their mental health. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one...
Billie Eilish Thinks It's 'Weird' People Find Her Music 'Depressing'
She has another way of looking at it.
Yakima Herald Republic
Henry Cavill promises 'enormously joyful' Superman return
Henry Cavill has promised an "enormously joyful" future for Superman. The 39-year-old actor has confirmed that he is returning as the legendary superhero in a new movie after making a brief cameo in the blockbuster 'Black Adam' and can't wait to don the cape again. Speaking during a live recording...
Adele Shares New “I Drink Wine” Video: Watch
Adele has shared a new video for “I Drink Wine,” the latest clip from her latest LP, 30. It’s directed by Joe Talbot. Check it out below. “I Drink Wine” is Adele’s third 30 visual, having previously shared music videos for “Easy on Me” and “Oh My God.” On social media, Adele noted that the clip for “I Drink Wine” was actually the first she had shot in the album cycle.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Joins Apple’s ‘The Buccaneers’ Adaptation
Simone Kirby, best known for her roles in His Dark Materials and Peaky Blinders, has been cast in a key role in Apple TV+‘s upcoming drama adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers. The series, which joins the likes of Bridgerton and The Gilded Age as the...
Comments / 0