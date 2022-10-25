ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Gaming, Giving, Grinding: The World of Charitable Crypto Projects ApeCoin, Dogeliens and Shiba Inu

In 2022, blockchain projects have taken on dimensions far beyond anything predicted when Satoshi Nakamoto engineered Bitcoin (BTC) in 2008, changing the world forever. While profitability and decentralised finance have been the critical aspects of most blockchain platforms and concepts for more than a decade now, some projects are trying to do something a bit different with their currencies, making money as they go.
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) And Safemoon (SFM) Whales Are Jumping Ship To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Safemoon (SFM) are popular meme cryptocurrencies, but most cryptocurrency investors don’t give them much thought due to their recent growth struggles. Investors in cryptocurrencies are looking for opportunities to yield spectacular profits in the coming year after the bear market has ended. The Hideaways (HDWY)...
bitcoinist.com

Merge Aftermath: Ethereum Fees, Supply, And The Network At Large

The Ethereum Merge was one of the most anticipated upgrades in the history of crypto. Once the upgrade was successfully completed, Ethereum moved from being a proof of work (PoW) blockchain since inception to being a proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. Naturally, this move had some implications for the network and its users.
bitcoinist.com

8 New Crypto Coin Launches to Invest in 2022

IMPT – Blockchain-Based Carbon Credits Trading Platform. Calvaria – Play-to-Earn Card Game With Crypto Rewards. Battle Infinity – Play Fantasy Sports Using Cryptocurrencies. Lucky Block – New Crypto Project With Prize Draws. Interest Protocol – Fractional Reserve Banking Protocol Running on the Blockchain. EstateX –...
bitcoinist.com

Over A Quarter Of The World’s Bitcoin Nodes Are Controlled By These 5 Countries

Bitcoin, still the cryptocurrency to beat in terms of market cap, has made a lot of progress towards its quest for mass adoption. Earning the status as a legal tender in El Salvador is the biggest one yet for the asset that is dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of money.”
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Traders Should Check These Data As They Brace For The Next Bull Run

Bitcoin holders and investors are still waiting for the next bull cycle that will once again catapult the crypto’s price to levels that may be higher than its current all-time high. Hopefuls believe that the next bullish run for the maiden crypto is inevitable and it is not a...
bitcoinist.com

Which Meme Coin Could Make You Richer in 2023 Big Eyes Coin, Floki Inu, or Dogecoin?

Meme coins are an important staple of a diverse crypto portfolio because they have a low barrier of entry and the potential to rise dramatically. By investing wisely and carefully, you can get impressive results and join a thriving community focused on innovating and developing blockchain technology and applications. This...
bitcoinist.com

Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
bitcoinist.com

What Are The Top DeFi Projects On The Coin Market – Avalanche, Aave, and Rocketize?

When cryptocurrencies were initially discovered, many people were thrilled about what this innovative technology offered. Finally, anyone could perform transactions with someone at the other end of the world in a few seconds. It was a technological revelation. However, cryptocurrencies didn’t stop there. They further showed their capacity to perform bank-related features using the blockchain. These features were referred to as Decentralized Finance.
bitcoinist.com

Snowfall Protocol, Moshnake and Flasko are unignorable as they upset established Coins!

The crypto market seems to be primed and eager for rising new projects like Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW). This is because many investors are looking for new projects which can let them progress from the mistakes of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) and are ready to move ahead with a set of features and market awareness that will protect investors’ assets. This article will go over Moshnake (MSH), Flasko (FLSK), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) services to demonstrate why you shouldn’t disregard the Snowfall Protocol (SNW) in particular.
bitcoinist.com

New Proposal Wants To Burn 80% Of Dogechain (DC) Supply, Community Responds

Dogechain (DC) has been incredibly popular among the meme coin community which has welcomed it with open arms. The native token has also done well considering that it launched during a bear market but the crypto winter has eventually caught up with it, as expected. Given this, Dogechain developers have proposed a drastic reduction in the supply of the digital asset, and the community has come out in full support of them.
bitcoinist.com

Can UNI and DOT both reach $10 in 2023? Why APE and D2T have a bigger chance

Two of the biggest altcoins in the space – Polkadot (DOT) and Uniswap (UNI) have witnessed massive corrections in their token price throughout 2022. While the bear market continues across the digital assets space, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) is a new cryptocurrency rushing through its presale stage. Along with...
bitcoinist.com

How The Crypto Winter Affects Google’s Ad Business

According to a report from CNBC, big tech company Google has been affected by the downside trend in the crypto market. The company recently published its Q3 2022, earnings report showing that its revenues decreased due to the decline in value across the nascent asset class. In 2021, when the...
bitcoinist.com

How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token

Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
bitcoinist.com

RockItCoin Buys Toa Bitcoin That Houses Over 50 ATMs Across The U.S.

An ATM operator, RockItCoin, recently saw a need to improve its operations with more machines, In light of this, the company revealed that it has eventually acquired Tao Bitcoin. This includes all 56 machines of the company. Based on the transaction, there are nearly 1,900 units of RockItCoin operational machines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy