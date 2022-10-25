Adam Lambert Brings ‘The Witch Hunt’ To Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)- Adam Lambert is celebrating Halloween this year by bringing “The Witch Hunt” tour to Las Vegas for a three-show limited engagement at Encore Theatre. Jillian Lopez caught up with the singer-songwriter to find out what’s in store for the shows.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 1