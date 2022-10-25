Adam Lambert Brings ‘The Witch Hunt’ To Las Vegas

CARLOS SANTANA TO PERFORM FINAL SHOWS OF 2022 THIS NOVEMBER. Following September’s sold-out shows, House of Blues Las Vegas inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino welcomes back guitar great Carlos Santana for An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM. This will be the last chance in 2022 for fans to see the high-energy show. The residency, rockin’ the House of Blues stage for 10 years now, features unparalleled dynamic energy from Carlos and his band and is a must-see concert experience for fans of the award-winning artist. The show will return in late January 2023.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO