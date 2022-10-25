Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Kimberly father and son share special bond over sports car
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a special connection between a father, a son and a car. It’s a car that was part of the family, then sold, but then bought back years later. This week in Small Towns, we travel to Kimberly for the story of a Mustang’s journey home.
WBAY Green Bay
Freedom group collects 438 coats for Coats for Kids
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The deadline to donate to the annual Coats for Kids campaign was late Thursday afternoon. Thousands of new or gently-used coats and countless winter accessories were collected during the four-week campaign. One group of friends went all out this year and dropped off 438 coats at...
WBAY Green Bay
Thursday is last call for Coats for Kids
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s last call for Coats for Kids. The last day for donation drop off is Thursday, Oct. 27. Winter is coming and temperatures will be dropping. As you think of getting new coats for the family, think about the children who aren’t so fortunate.
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: A father, a son, and a Ford Mustang
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a special connection between a father, a son, and a car. Thursday in Small Towns, Jeff Alexander takes us to Kimberly for the story of a Ford Mustang’s journey home. Since he was a child, Bob Meidam has had an obsession with cars....
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WBAY Green Bay
Bellin Health collects donations for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Today we’re seeing another example of community support. Another donation drive is underway to help the teenagers seriously hurt in a bonfire explosion. As we’ve been reporting, dozens of Pulaski teenagers -- including students and recent graduates -- were attending a homecoming celebration on private...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scarecrow in the air
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Just a few days ago we introduced you to Gilbert, a fish-like aquatic drone that collects microplastics from the water. Today, Brad Spakowitz introduces us to a robotic bird that’s being prepared for the important job of clearing airports for takeoffs and landings. See how much it looks like the real thing and how effective it’s been.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay residents given opportunity to vote on Pamperin Park’s new playground design
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pamperin Park’s playground is over 25 years old, and the city of Green Bay has decided it’s time to make a change as community members had the opportunity to vote on the new playground design. The event, hosted at the Pamperin Park...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
wearegreenbay.com
Salvation Army Fox Cities struggling to get food for their pantry
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials say they are struggling to keep their shelves stocked as the need for their services increases. “I’ve never seen it where it’s as bare as it is,” said Kristal Knudtson, who is the director of development marking and communications for the organization.
wearegreenbay.com
Parker John’s Halloween drink ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’
(WFRV) – Eat, drink, and be scary with a liquid transfusion for any age. Local 5 Live gets a preview the newest holiday drink from Parker John’s, ‘The Tipsy Transfusion’, available October 28-31. Parker John’s Green Bay location is at 2851 S. Oneida. They also have...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly home is “house of horrors” for a good cause
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ghosts and goblins, fairies and football players - Halloween is almost here. And, for one Kimberly family, the day is about so much more than pumpkins and candy. It may not be Nightmare on Elm Street, but 115 Louise Street in Kimberly, is Senecal’s Spooky House....
WBAY Green Bay
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
wearegreenbay.com
‘I could sense they were scared’: Green Bay crossing guard helps reunite siblings with mother
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The work of crossing guards typically goes unnoticed to the naked eye, but one good samaritan helped three lost siblings reunite with their mother. According to a Green Bay Police Department release, Tony Helminger, a crossing guard employed by Cross Safe, was stationed at Edgewood Drive and Robinson Avenue near Wilder Elementary School on October 20.
Does Evil Await You On This Infamous Witch Road in Wisconsin?
Ready for a pretty witchin' story? This one involves an infamous road in Fond du Lac County Wisconsin that many people have deemed "Witch Road". The Spooky Tale of Callan Road in Metomen, Wisconsin. Callan Road branches off from Hwy KK near Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and paranormal lovers and...
WBAY Green Bay
Volunteers needed for Coats for Kids distribution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is looking for volunteers to help distribute Coats for Kids donations. The organization is short of volunteers for the 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. shift on Saturday, Nov. 5. Volunteers will help families pick out coats for their...
Advance Titan
The Little Farmer is perfect for fall
Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Christkindlmarket on Broadway Looking for Vendors
Christkindlmarket — a new event series — is coming to the Broadway District this winter! A Christkindlmarket is a traditional, German-style, holiday street market, with unique gifts, festive food, beverages, and programming. This will be a pilot series this year and they are looking for vendors who sell...
