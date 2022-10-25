ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Parks to host Halloween events over next few days

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Over the next few days, several Halloween events will take place at parks in Tulsa, according to a City of Tulsa press release and Tulsa Parks Facebook post.

The release listed four events over the next few days.

On Thursday, October 27, there will be a “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hicks Park Community Center, near 31st and Mingo. This event is open to all ages and will feature vendors, games and candy.

On Friday, October 28, there will be a Halloween Carnival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Whiteside Park Tennis Courts, near 41st and Yale. The carnival is for ages 8 and under and will feature carnival games, food trucks and a costume contest.

On Saturday, October 29, there will be a Fall Carnival from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hicks Park, near 31st and Mingo. The carnival will feature a costume contest, games, candy, giveaways, community resources and more.

On Monday, October 31, there will be a Halloween Carnival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lacy Park, near Apache and Peoria. This event will feature music, games and fun. It is hosted by the Black Officers Coalition and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

