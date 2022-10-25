ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

DOGELIENS $10K GIVEAWAY: WHY CARDANO AND COSMOS COMMUNITIES ARE JUMPING ON THIS OFFER

Given the exponential development in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the crypto market, it is likely that the best in crypto technology is yet to come. Several cryptocurrencies have made their mark in the cryptocurrency industry, with Dogeliens (DOGET) being one of the more recent projects with a bright future.
bitcoinist.com

ALGO Price Predicted to Go Back to $0.25 While This New Token Might 20x in 2023

After spiking by over 15% in the last week of October 2022, Algorand (ALGO) has started showing signs of a price reversal as we move towards the end of 2022. However, investors are eyeing an investment in a new cryptocurrency altcoin – Dash 2 Trade (D2T). With the instant...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) and The Hideaways (HDWY)

Thousands of projects are in the cryptocurrency space – it’s difficult to point out which is worth the money and which will only lead to long-term losses. The crypto market spiked on Tuesday, with the Bitcoin price and Cardano price rising. Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA), and The Hideaways...
bitcoinist.com

Diversify Your Portfolio With Ripple (XRP), Binance Coin (BNB), And The Hideaways (HDWY)

Keeping a diverse crypto portfolio means including coins and tokens with different risk levels. Ripple (XRP) and Binance Coin (BNB) are good examples of cryptocurrencies that can balance your portfolio. This combination contains various cryptocurrencies with a range of market caps and utilities. Established cryptocurrencies with high market caps are...
bitcoinist.com

Rocketize To Solve Crypto Inflation With Its Meme Coin Could Make Better Investment Than Monkeyballs and Filecoin

There have been multiple entries into the crypto market over the years. Newer and better crypto technology has been developed since the advent of Bitcoin (BTC). It is thus predicted to continue as long as cryptocurrency exists. One of the new coins to be introduced is Rocketize (JATO), a meme coin with a unique concept and innovative DeFi protocol.
bitcoinist.com

3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin

Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
bitcoinist.com

Ripple Reports Key Milestones In Q3 – What You Need To Know

Ripple Labs has published its third quarter report. In addition to numerous advances in development and adoption, two bits of information are particularly interesting for XRP investors. The first figure was hailed a major milestone by Ripple Labs CEO Brad Garlinghouse on Twitter. For the first time in the history,...
bitcoinist.com

How to Buy Dash 2 Trade Token

Dash 2 Trade is a new cryptocurrency analytics and social trading platform that aims to put advanced crypto analytics tools in the hands of traders. Dash 2 Trade includes classic features like technical analysis and strategy backtesting as well as innovative features like on-chain analytics and token presale analysis. In...
bitcoinist.com

Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto

A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...
bitcoinist.com

Will Dogeliens Certainly Be As Successful As Solana and Avalanche?

As of 2013, Dogecoin, the first meme coin, was created as a funny coin to give a more appealing look above the usual Bitcoin we know. While Bitcoin tackles real-world challenges, meme coins have been generally tagged as fewer utility coins amongst cryptocurrencies. However, the new generation of meme coins with their dynamic roadmaps want to disprove that notion. Though Dogecoin and other dog-themed coins are struggling to rise above solana, Dogeliens is ready to hit the market and be successful as top Cryptocurrencies.
bitcoinist.com

Avalanche And Rocketize Token Are Two Crypto Assets That Promise Giant Gains For Their Investors

The crypto market has become one of the biggest in the financial world. The market is saturated with coins whose market caps exceed the billion-dollar mark. The crypto market also has coins that are struggling to make their mark. While some investors only deal with coins that are established, others seek out coins with great potential and invest in them while they are still budding. That way, they enjoy massive gains when the coin breaks the mold and explodes in the market. The joy of every investor is to reap great rewards from their investments.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Boredom Takes Derivatives Trading Volume To One-Year Low

Bitcoin over the last couple of weeks has been in a perpetually flat state. As expected, this has spilled into the market across all spheres and all bitcoin and its related products were feeling the heat. The futures markets were not left out as volume had begun to decline. By last weekend, bitcoin futures volumes had declined so much that it had hit a new yearly low.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Are Preparing For Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover

Billionaire Elon Musk is inching further toward his eventual takeover of Twitter and Dogecoin (DOGE) whales are positioning in preparation for the takeover. Musk’s deal to acquire the social media platform has been one fraught with roadblocks along the way, but the two parties have now reached an agreement to facilitate the purchase. Now, the Dogecoin community is anticipating the finalization by Dogecoin’s biggest supporter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy