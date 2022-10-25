Power outage causes traffic and early business closures in Bixby

UPDATE (10/25/22, 7:29 p.m.) — PSO has reported that power has been restored to all customers affected by the outage.

Public Service of Oklahoma [PSO] is currently working on restoring power back to about 1,973 customers between East 121st Street South and East 145th Street South on Memorial Drive

Bryan Toney of the Bixby Police Department confirmed that officers are currently directing traffic in the area where the lights have stopped working.

Businesses, Bixby Nailed It and Whirlwind Roofing and Construction, LLC both updated their social media accounts informing customers that the businesses were closing early due to a power outage.

“We have crews working in the area and they have determined there are no wires down,” said Wayne Green, Spokesperson for PSO. “We continue to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”

According to PSO, the cause is still under investigation.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.