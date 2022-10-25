Read full article on original website
Sky Ferreira Reveals She Has Lyme Disease: ‘I Thought I Was Having a Stroke’
Sky Ferreira revealed her Lyme disease diagnosis in a new interview. Speaking to the U.K.'s Evening Standard, the singer-songwriter opened up about her symptoms, how she found out and more. "I thought I was having a stroke," Ferreira said of how she felt the first time her symptoms flared up.
'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane said he was 'fighting pain 24 hours a day' in the years before he died
Robbie Coltrane told the Daily Star he was "in constant pain" after losing the cartilage in his knee due to osteoarthritis.
