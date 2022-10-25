Read full article on original website
Related
‘DWTS’ Wayne Brady Brought to Tears Over Standing Ovation for ‘Hamilton’ Jazz Routine During Disney+ Night
'Dancing with the Stars' competitor Wayne Brady received a standing ovation for his dynamic performance of a jazz routine inspired by the 'Hamilton' song 'Wait for It.'
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
Comedian Wayne Brady to Host 2022 American Music Awards
Whose Line Is It Anyway? favorite, Wayne Brady, will play host at this year’s American Music Awards. “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs,” Brady said in a statement. “As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all…The funny, the music and the moves!”
ETOnline.com
Wayne Brady Mourns Leslie Jordan and Details Difficult 'DWTS' Week (Exclusive)
Wayne Brady is reflecting on the legacy of the late Leslie Jordan. Following Monday's challenging Dancing With the Stars, Brady spoke backstage with ET's Matt Cohen about the actor and comedian -- who died Monday morning at age 67. "I was fortunate enough to interview Leslie during the pandemic [and]...
Wayne Brady Recalls Being ‘Upset and Scared’ Before ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance With Witney Carson
Ups and downs in the competition. Wayne Brady had a difficult week on Dancing With the Stars after getting sick and having little time to rehearse with his partner, Witney Carson, for their Michael Bublé Night routine. “This is my favorite part of this show, it places you in...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine
Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
See Chase Chrisley Pop the Question to Girlfriend Emmy in Growing Up Chrisley Preview
Watch: Chase Chrisley Pops the Question to GF Emmy (Sort of) Chase Chrisley is ready to take the next step in his relationship with Emmy Medders. In E! News' sneak peek at Growing Up Chrisley's Oct. 19 episode, the reality star takes his girlfriend out for a date night in Nashville to ask an important question...only it's not the one you might think.
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
Drew Scott & Linda Phan’s Tear-Jerking Compilation Video Reminds Everyone How Much Their Little Family Has Grown
Drew Scott and Linda Phan’s newest post together reminds everyone that they have been through so much together in their relationship, between growing and raising a family together. This new post shows these two are simply meant to be. On Oct 14, Scott shared a time-lapse compilation video with...
Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace star dies aged 67 in car accident
Leslie Jordan has died aged 67.The Will & Grace star was driving in Hollywood when he suffered a suspected medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building, per multiple reports.According to The LA Times, the comedian and actor was declared dead at the scene on Monday (24 October) morning.Jordan won an Emmy in 2006 for his performance as socialite Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, and will also be remembered for his roles in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire.The TV funnyman went viral during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 due to his daily videos on...
ETOnline.com
'Chrisley Knows Best's Chase Chrisley Engaged to Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley is gearing up to tie the knot! The 27-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he popped the question to Emmy Medders, his on-and-off girlfriend of two years. Chrisley shared the happy news alongside pics from the proposal, during which he knelt...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67.“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both...
Pa. game show legend Ryan Long delivers clues on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
Pennsylvanian game show legend Ryan Long delivered clues on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” on Sunday. And it might have come as a surprise to Philadelphians, but Long’s clues were about the city of Philadelphia, Philly Voice reported. Long, a former rideshare driver, became a local legend as he garnered...
Nick Cannon is preparing for baby No. 11
Less than one year after Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s newborn son, Zen, died of a brain tumor, she is ready to deliver another child. Scott made the announcement on her Instagram page on Oct. 26, 2022. She captioned the photo with “With you by my side … ,” as she sported a blue dress and a large baby bump.
KTVB
Jonathan and Drew Scott Remember 'Amazing' Leslie Jordan as a 'Force of Good' (Exclusive)
Jonathan and Drew Scott are remembering the late Leslie Jordan, and reflecting on that impact and legacy he's left behind. "Leslie is just this force of good, and anybody who spent any amount of time with him knows he's just, so genuine and so sweet," Jonathan reflected. "Even when he was filming with us, I mean, he would sit down with every single crew member and talk to them and hear their story and share a laugh."
Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly reveals he has a lift inside his £7m mansion
Tilly Ramsay has shared a rare glimpse inside her father, TV chef Gordon Ramsey’s £7m south London mansion.In a video shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed that the impressive property also has its own lift.Ramsay and his wife, Tara, reportedly bought the home in 2002. They have five children; Megan, 24, Holly, 22, Jack, 22, Tilly, 20, and Oscar, three.In the video, shared by Tilly, she films herself stepping into the lift, while Oscar waits on the other side.He is dressed in yellow pyjamas and slippers, and repeatedly blows kisses to his older...
Comments / 0