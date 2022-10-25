ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, CT

Wellbeing Check Shuts Down Section Of Salem (UPDATE)

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago

A section of Salem was closed off because of a wellbeing check, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

Police were called to check on a certain individual at a home on Marlborough Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Salem Police told Daily Voice. The area between Scenic Avenue and Rockdale Avenue was closed as a result of the incident.

Public Notice – Marlborough Road closed between Scenic Ave & Rockdale Ave. As of 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, October 25th,...

Posted by Salem MA Police on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Based on prior history of calls made regarding the individual, a local SWAT team responded as well, police added. However, no crimes were detected the situation was resolved just after 8 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

SUV Crashes Into Local Firehouse In Hudson Valley

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a woman drove an SUV into the front of a firehouse. The incident took place in Orange County around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the village of Chester on Main Street near Route 94.The woman, whose license was suspended, was transported to…
CHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Tow truck driver struck on I-291 in Manchester

Police say 16 catalytic converters were stolen overnight from vehicles owned by a U-Haul business located at 432 Oakland Street. Meriden man charged with murder following deadly shooting, crash in Southington. Updated: 18 hours ago. A shooting and deadly crash that closed a portion of a busy street in Southington...
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Car crash shuts down Route 8 South in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A one-vehicle crash forced Route 8 South to close down between exits 42 and 43 on Sunday morning, according to CT Travel Smart. LifeStar has been called in to respond to the crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Connecticut State Police. Two people were transported by LifeStar to local […]
HARWINTON, CT
WTNH

Vernon Police investigating two “untimely” deaths

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Vernon Police Department is investigating the deaths of two people reported dead on Oct. 28. At around 5:40 p.m., Vernon police responded to a report of two untimely deaths located at 21 Vinetta Drive. After officers arrived, they found a deceased 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman. The Office of […]
VERNON, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Berlin Man Killed In Hartford Crash

A 24-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early this morning. The crash took place in Hartford around 2:40 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 in the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police, patrol officers responded to the area for...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man struck by car and killed in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck by a car on Pine Street in Bristol and eventually pronounced dead, police said. The investigation showed a male appeared from a driveway on Pine Street and entered the road. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the left lane, according to the Bristol […]
BRISTOL, CT
fallriverreporter.com

One minor killed, another minor injured, in serious early morning crash on Route 95

A minor has been killed and another injured in a serious early morning crash on Sunday on Route 95. According to Rhode Island State Police, this morning just after 4:00 a.m., the Hope Valley Barracks received multiple E-911 calls for a single-car motor vehicle crash on Route 95 North, in the vicinity of exit 3, in the Town of Richmond. Troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks, along with members of Hope Valley Fire and Rescue, responded to the scene.
RICHMOND, RI
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured After Serious Crash on Route 8 South in Harwinton

LifeStar transported two people to hospitals after a serious crash on Route 8 south in Harwinton on Sunday. State police said troopers were notified of a rollover crash on Route 8 southbound near exit 42 around 10:46 a.m. According to state police, serious injuries were reported and LifeStar transported two...
HARWINTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Cited After Striking Tow Truck Driver in Manchester

A Vernon woman was issued a citation after State Police say she hit a tow truck driver with her car Friday morning. This all unfolded around 9:45 on I-291 westbound in Manchester. The tow truck driver, a Manchester man, was walking in the right lane with his reflective gear on...
MANCHESTER, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
393K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy