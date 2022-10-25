Wellbeing Check Shuts Down Section Of Salem (UPDATE)

A section of Salem was closed off because of a wellbeing check, authorities confirm to Daily Voice.

Police were called to check on a certain individual at a home on Marlborough Road around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Salem Police told Daily Voice. The area between Scenic Avenue and Rockdale Avenue was closed as a result of the incident.

Based on prior history of calls made regarding the individual, a local SWAT team responded as well, police added. However, no crimes were detected the situation was resolved just after 8 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.