Fairbanks, AK

kinyradio.com

Lantz Dahlke joins the MMIP Investigative team in Fairbanks

Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Investigator Lantz Dahlke began this position with the Alaska Department of Public Safety on October 24th, 2022. He joined Investigator Lonny Piscoya,...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

UAF gets federal grant to preserve ‘Into the Wild’ bus

A $500,000 federal grant will help the University of Alaska Museum of the North preserve Bus 142, popularized by the book and movie “Into the Wild.”. The funding comes from the National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Save America’s Treasures program. Angela Linn, a museum collections manager, said the award will help cover the costs for preserving the 1940s-era Fairbanks public transit bus.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks City Council welcomes new mayor, two new members

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two seats on the Fairbanks City Council changed hands at the Monday, October 24 meeting. Citizens from Fairbanks offered testimony thanking the outgoing members Aaron Gibson and Valerie Therrien for their service to the community. Therrien and Gibson then thanked their colleagues and city staff before...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports

Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

‘We are working on this’: Troopers get significant tip in 2020 Interior missing-persons case

Alaska State Troopers are investigating new information in one of four cases of Alaska Native people who were reported missing in the Fairbanks area during 2020. Troopers Capt. Eric Spitzer, commander of AST’s Interior Alaska detachment, mentioned the break during a Thursday meeting held by the Fairbanks Native Association and the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
FAIRBANKS, AK

