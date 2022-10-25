Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Lantz Dahlke joins the MMIP Investigative team in Fairbanks
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Retired Alaska State Trooper Lieutenant Lantz Dahlke joined the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons investigative team at the Department of Public Safety on Monday. Investigator Lantz Dahlke began this position with the Alaska Department of Public Safety on October 24th, 2022. He joined Investigator Lonny Piscoya,...
Maine man appeals convictions, sentences in Alaska murder
LEWISTON, Maine — A Maine man who was convicted of killing and sexually assaulting a woman in Alaska in 1993 is appealing his convictions and sentences. Steven H. Downs, 48, filed a notice of his appeal Monday with the Alaska Court of Appeals, the Sun Journal newspaper reported. A...
alaskapublic.org
UAF gets federal grant to preserve ‘Into the Wild’ bus
A $500,000 federal grant will help the University of Alaska Museum of the North preserve Bus 142, popularized by the book and movie “Into the Wild.”. The funding comes from the National Park Service and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, through the Save America’s Treasures program. Angela Linn, a museum collections manager, said the award will help cover the costs for preserving the 1940s-era Fairbanks public transit bus.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks City Council welcomes new mayor, two new members
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two seats on the Fairbanks City Council changed hands at the Monday, October 24 meeting. Citizens from Fairbanks offered testimony thanking the outgoing members Aaron Gibson and Valerie Therrien for their service to the community. Therrien and Gibson then thanked their colleagues and city staff before...
alaskapublic.org
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
alaskapublic.org
‘We are working on this’: Troopers get significant tip in 2020 Interior missing-persons case
Alaska State Troopers are investigating new information in one of four cases of Alaska Native people who were reported missing in the Fairbanks area during 2020. Troopers Capt. Eric Spitzer, commander of AST’s Interior Alaska detachment, mentioned the break during a Thursday meeting held by the Fairbanks Native Association and the Tanana Chiefs Conference.
alaskapublic.org
‘Programmed to eat’: Northern pike mauls husky at North Pole gravel pit
A North Pole woman is keeping her dogs away from a neighborhood gravel pit after a northern pike attacked and injured one of them last month. Longtime North Pole resident Shannon Dhondt said it was a warm September day when she stopped to let her two dogs cool off at the neighborhood gravel pit.
Comments / 1