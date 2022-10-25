Trial begins for man accused of killing wife

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After months of delays, a German man accused of raping and killing his wife is finally on trial.

Dr. Daniel Belc is facing a number of charges for the 2018 death of his wife Judy Yoder Belc.

The trial began with prosecutors playing the 911 call Belc made hours after the shooting.

“My wife wanted to file for divorce so I shot her three times,” Belc said. “I just snapped. I couldn’t take it. She would not listen to me. She would not listen no matter how much I talked to her and talked to her and talked to her. I killed their mom. Do you understand that? I can’t take that away. I don’t deserve to live so I’m ready to die.”

Belc is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

“Dan Belc drove up in a car that he had borrowed from his neighbor in Tallahassee,” prosecutor Bill Wright said. “He turned himself in, handed over a gun, and in the trunk of the car was his dead wife’s body.”

The victim’s brother, Robert Yoder Jr., was at the scene when the shooting happened.

“I heard like the beginning of a struggle and she was starting to say something but then I heard a thwack sound and I shouted at the top of my lungs and said “No Dan no,” and I jumped off the porch and started running to the scene,” Yoder said. “As I was running I heard three gunshots.”

Belc also faces an aggravated assault charge for pointing a gun at Yoder.

“Dan came around and he had the gun in his hand,” Yoder said. “He pointed it at me and I told him not to come any closer and if I came any closer then he would shoot me and he told me to run.”

The pair’s daughter Heidi Belc also testified her account of that fateful night.

“I heard a car door slam so I figured they were just saying bye so I went back in and then I went back to my room,” Belc said. “My uncle came in and he was talking about “I don’t know where your mom’s at.”

While prosecutors said Belc shot his wife because she planned to divorce him, the defense painted a different picture.

They said Judy told Dan that two of his kids weren’t actually his, causing him to snap.

“We’re not going to argue if he shot his wife, that’s not what this case is about,” defense attorney Russell Wilson said. “It’s about the two minutes just before he shot his wife.”

Belc is also facing kidnapping and sexual battery for allegedly taking his wife from the scene and raping her.

The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week.

If convicted, Belc is facing life in prison without parole.

