ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Trial begins for man accused of killing wife

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G2gC9_0imV1mEu00

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After months of delays, a German man accused of raping and killing his wife is finally on trial.

Dr. Daniel Belc is facing a number of charges for the 2018 death of his wife Judy Yoder Belc.

Marianna police make arrest in 2018 murder

The trial began with prosecutors playing the 911 call Belc made hours after the shooting.

“My wife wanted to file for divorce so I shot her three times,” Belc said. “I just snapped. I couldn’t take it. She would not listen to me. She would not listen no matter how much I talked to her and talked to her and talked to her. I killed their mom. Do you understand that? I can’t take that away. I don’t deserve to live so I’m ready to die.”

Belc is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer

“Dan Belc drove up in a car that he had borrowed from his neighbor in Tallahassee,” prosecutor Bill Wright said. “He turned himself in, handed over a gun, and in the trunk of the car was his dead wife’s body.”

The victim’s brother, Robert Yoder Jr., was at the scene when the shooting happened.

“I heard like the beginning of a struggle and she was starting to say something but then I heard a thwack sound and I shouted at the top of my lungs and said “No Dan no,” and I jumped off the porch and started running to the scene,” Yoder said. “As I was running I heard three gunshots.”

Belc also faces an aggravated assault charge for pointing a gun at Yoder.

“Dan came around and he had the gun in his hand,” Yoder said. “He pointed it at me and I told him not to come any closer and if I came any closer then he would shoot me and he told me to run.”

The pair’s daughter Heidi Belc also testified her account of that fateful night.

“I heard a car door slam so I figured they were just saying bye so I went back in and then I went back to my room,” Belc said. “My uncle came in and he was talking about “I don’t know where your mom’s at.”

While prosecutors said Belc shot his wife because she planned to divorce him, the defense painted a different picture.

They said Judy told Dan that two of his kids weren’t actually his, causing him to snap.

“We’re not going to argue if he shot his wife, that’s not what this case is about,” defense attorney Russell Wilson said. “It’s about the two minutes just before he shot his wife.”

Belc is also facing kidnapping and sexual battery for allegedly taking his wife from the scene and raping her.

The trial is expected to last through the rest of the week.

If convicted, Belc is facing life in prison without parole.

To watch the trial live, visit the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit of Florida’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Marianna police arrest man for 2018 murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna Police have arrested a man in a murder case more than four years old. 26-year-old Juqon Douglas was charged with killing 92-year-old Chatman Davis.  Police said the case was delayed by COVID-19, Hurricane Michael and staffing shortages. Police said they were also interviewing witnesses throughout the year.  “So over the […]
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Sneads man accused of attempted murder of police officer

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — A Sneads man appeared in court Tuesday after being accused of shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on October 13 the father of Kevin Christen, 29, called 911 to warn them Christen was armed and inside a Toyota truck. Law enforcement officers were also searching […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

￼￼￼

Chipley man arrested for sexual misconduct of a 13-year-old CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 33-year-old Chipley man has been arrested after reports of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they received evidence of the sexual misconduct between Todd Perronne and the victim. The 13-year-old became pregnant following the incident. […]
CHIPLEY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 26, 2022

Shon Massey, 48, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license permanently revoked: Marianna Police Department. Charles Faurot, 69, Marianna, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clyde Taylor, 47, Sneads, Florida: Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by convicted felon:...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Suspect arrested for the death of 92-year-old man in 2018 shooting

Marianna, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect was arrested in connection to the 2018 residential shooting that left one man dead in Marianna. On Aug. 20, the Marinna Police Department responded to a shooting at the 2800 Block of Edenfield Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they found Chatman Adams, 92, dead on the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 25, 2022

Lauren Trim: Hold for Holmes County. Kevin Christen: Fleeing and eluding law enforcement with no regard to the safety of persons or property, attempted murder of law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm during a felony: $275,000 bond, no driving, no weapons/firearms. Twena...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dan Belc trial continues in Calhoun County

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday, jurors heard the recorded call between Dan Belc and his son from the night Belc allegedly killed his wife, Judy Yoder Belc. Not long after the call, Belc arrived at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with his wife’s deceased half-naked body in the trunk of his car and the gun he allegedly shot her in the head with.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police are searching for the occupants of a GMC truck after the driver allegedly struck and killed a Lynn Haven man, fled the scene, and abandoned the vehicle Tuesday night. Officers said Mark Lee Butler, 47, of Lynn Haven was towing a utility trailer shortly before 8:45 p.m. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Pedestrian hit and killed in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 8 p.m. Tuesday a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle. Panama City police are now searching for the vehicle. The incident happened near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390. Police said the victim was pulling a trailer of furniture and turned off of Highway 390 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WESH

Florida law enforcement seeking help solving 1974 cold-case homicide

CROSS CITY, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents are seeking help solving the 1974 cold-case homicide of 24-year-old James Norris. Investigators believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have information that could help solve this case. Officials say Norris traveled to Miami from...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Disturbance call leads to possession arrest

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A disturbance call in Chipley led to a possession arrest on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and Chipley police responded to a home on Anderson Street after receiving disturbance reports. Officials arrived and claim they saw a male driving a car that matched the description from the complaint.
CHIPLEY, FL
MyArkLaMiss

Soldier and Airman rescue elderly couple from house fire

FORT RUCKER, AL (WDHN)— Two military men had an unexpected encounter after coming across a house fire in Bonifay and experiencing what one says was “probably the bravest thing I’ve ever seen”. On, October 9, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Nigel P. Huebscher from Fort Rucker and his family were traveling north of Bonifay […]
BONIFAY, FL
Post-Searchlight

Jones Wheat Elementary modified lockdown lifted, search for armed suspect comes to an end

Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody this afternoon following a search that lasted since the early morning hours. At approximately 2 am, officers responded to a call regarding a violent domestic incident involving a firearm; upon the arrival of law enforcement, the suspect fled. According to Chief Deputy Major Wendell Cofer, the victim was secured, and DCSO proceeded to search for the suspect.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Prosecutors: Walton deputies justified in shooting

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton deputies will face no criminal charges after they shot a man who was allegedly shooting at them during a high-speed chase, according to the State Attorney’s office. On June 18, 2022, Dallas Francis and his girlfriend allegedly stole $34,000 from Circle K in Miramar Beach. A day after the […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WMBB

Officers justified in returning fire at robbery suspect in I-10 pursuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared. The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19. Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before. When deputies […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance. The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy