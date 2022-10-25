Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
kpic
Roseburg City Council vacancy remains; application deadline extended
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg has extended a deadline for applications to fill a City Council vacancy to Friday, Dec. 2, the City stated in a news release. The City Council has a vacancy after Councilor Sheri Moothart resigned Monday, Oct. 3, to focus on her new job, the City said.
kpic
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
kpic
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
thelundreport.org
In Novel Tactic, Labor Unions Target Coos Bay Hospital Board For Recall
Two Oregon labor unions, unhappy at how the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is run, are taking the unusual step of trying to eject members of the nonprofit hospital’s publicly elected board through a recall. Last week, the $85,000 union-funded campaign submitted to the Coos County Clerk’s Office...
Progressive Rail Roading
Coos Bay port wins federal grant for rail tie, ballast project
The Oregon International Port of Coos Bay has received a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for tie and ballast work on the Coos Bay Rail Line (CBRL), which serves the port. Issued through the federal Port Infrastructure and Development Program (PIDP), the grant will fund a...
kezi.com
California drug traffickers operating in Oregon sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon reported Thursday. According to court documents, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team began investigating Michael...
kptv.com
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.
kqennewsradio.com
CALIFORNIA MAN DIES FOLLOWING TUESDAY NIGHT ATV ACCIDENT
A California man died following a Tuesday night all-terrain vehicle accident in south county. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 5:40 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to a rollover vehicle wreck on private property in the 1500 block of North Gazley Road in the Canyonville area. An ATV had hit a stump and rolled over the top of the male victim, causing severe trauma. The victim was alert and conscious when the deputy arrived. The man’s son had been honking the horn of the ATV so medical crews could find their location. The vehicle was behind a locked gate. A crewmember from the Canyonville South Umpqua Fire Department cut the lock so responders could get to the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
THREE JAILED FOR BURGLARY, TRESPASS AND THEFT INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed three people following a reported burglary Tuesday evening in the 6000 block of Upper Cow Creek Road in the Azalea area. A DCSO report said the person who contacted dispatch indicated that they were the manager of the property, which had...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Douglas Co., Oct. 26
On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at approximately 12:41 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry, operated by David Feaver (77) of Modesto, California, lost control on the wet roadway. The Camry struck the embankment and rolled onto its roof. Feaver was transported by ambulance with critical injuries and later pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by North Douglas Fire Department and ODOT.
opb.org
Oregon South Coast prepares for natural disasters
Throughout the summer, emergency response managers in Coos and Curry counties on Oregon’s south coast held a series of exercises to prepare for the big earthquake, a major tsunami, or other disasters. “We always like to play to the worst-case scenario and plan for the Cascadia subduction [earthquake],” said...
opb.org
Two coastal counties in Oregon practice emergency response to disasters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Earlier this month, Coos and Curry County came together to plan for the worst-case disaster scenario. They underwent a series of exercises to solidify roles for each county and get familiar with what to do in the case of a tsunami, earthquake or other emergency situation. Debbie Mueller is the Coos County Emergency Coordinator. She joins us to share how these trainings went and how Oregonians can be prepared for the worst.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN INJURED IN MONDAY NIGHT WRECK
A Lakeside woman was injured in a Monday night wreck in south Douglas County. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 10:00 p.m. the 75-year old was negotiating the turn at Bills Road and North Old Pacific Highway in the Myrtle Creek area. The driver went too wide and too fast for the wet roads and drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The woman had to be extracted from the vehicle due to being disabled and unable to get out on her own.
kpic
Hiker rescued by Douglas County Search and Rescue; treated for hypothermia
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 57-year-old Pacific Crest Trail thru-hiker, Hassan Falsafi, called 911 Friday evening, October 21, and asked for emergency assistance as he was experiencing hypothermia symptoms. Hassan had told 911 operators that he had tried to beat the incoming inclement weather, but was unsuccessful. He stated...
kezi.com
Douglas County search and rescue saves hiker from frigid conditions
DIAMOND LAKE, Ore. -- A hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail in the Diamond Peak Wilderness was rescued early Saturday morning after calling for help in freezing rain, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the DCSO, shortly before 10 p.m. on October 21, a 57-year-old Pacific Crest...
KTVL
No one injured in house fire in Medford
MEDFORD — Wednesday, Oct. 26, multiple crews responded to a small home fire at 2590 South Stage Road, near Griffin Creek Road. There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries and a fire investigator is currently on scene. Once on scene, crews gained access to the home and extinguish...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
kqennewsradio.com
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
Comments / 0