Illinois offers millions to reduce lead poisonings

(WTVO) — Illinois is offering millions of dollars in grants to keep kids safe.

As this week is “Lead Poisoning Prevention Week” in the state, local cities and community groups can apply for the money for lead abatement.

The primary source of lead exposure is paint, but it can also be in soil and water. The Illinois Department of Public Health is accepting applications through November 18.

